LSU Baseball vs. Southern Jaguars Starting Lineups and How to Watch Midweek Clash

The LSU Tigers will square off against an in-state foe on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field with the Southern Jaguars heading over to campus for a midweek matchup.

Jay Johnson and Co. are coming off of a strong offensive stretch this past weekend after taking down the Kentucky Wildcats to capture the program's first SEC series victory.

“I feel like over the last two weeks, we’ve pitched a lot more in line with our talent, and I think that’s going to give us a chance to win here in the back half of the schedule," Johnson said.

"Our offense is going to give us a great chance against anybody. That’s my thoughts on where we’re headed, and we’ve got to start it this week with a good game on Tuesday against Southern.”

Heading into Tuesday night against the Jaguars, LSU will look to continue rounding the corner as Johnson and Co. look to steer the ship in the right direction amid a rollercoaster 2026 season.

The Preview: Southern Jaguars (10-16) at LSU Fighting Tigers (19-10)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

The Starting Lineup:

By The Numbers: Southern Jaguars Edition

According to LSU Baseball, Southern is hitting .281 as a team this season with 46 doubles, seven triples, nine homers and 79 steals in 95 attempts.

The Jaguars are led at the plate by infielder K.J. White Jr., who is hitting .382 with five doubles and 21 RBI.

Infielder Jaylon Lucky is batting .337 with 11 doubles and 19 RBI, and outfielder Kameron Byrd is hitting .302 with three doubles, two triples, two homers and 18 RBI.

LSU will look to carry the momentum into Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field with a cross-town rival set to make its way to campus for a midweek matchup with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

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