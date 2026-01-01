LSU Football Safety, Former Prized Louisiana Prospect Set To Enter Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers safety Joel Rogers intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and will depart Baton Rouge after two seasons, he revealed via social media on Thursday.

Rogers, a former Top-10 prospect in Louisiana coming out of high school, redshirted across his first season with LSU in 2024 prior to suiting up in 12 games this fall.

The 6-foot-, 198-pound defensive back appeared in 2 games as a true freshman during his redshirt year - seeing action in road win over Arkansas and the Texas Bowl victory over Baylor.

Rogers is a St. Francisville (La.) native where he earned offers from a myriad of programs prior to committing to the LSU Tigers, but will now depart with three seasons of eligibility.

LSU received positive news on Wednesday night after Dashawn Spears, the former No. 1 safety in Louisiana, elected to remain with LSU and not depart for the portal.

LSU RS sophomore Joel Rogers is set to enter the @TransferPortal, his agent @KenAnioJr tells On3



Rogers appeared in 14 games over the last 2 seasons with the Tigers.



He was the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 21 safety in the country and a top-10 prospect in Louisiana coming out… pic.twitter.com/1pSMPTvsSa — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 1, 2026

Spears played in 13 games in 2024 as a true freshman along with 13 games as a sophomore where he posted 53 total tackles, 5 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and a sack across his first two seasons with the program.

Lane Kiffin and Co. will be retooling the roster in Baton Rouge with 19 departures to this point with the Transfer Portal set to open on Jan. 2.

The Departures [19]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

Courtesy of Khayree Lee's Instagram.

Kiffin's Take: No Worries About The Portal

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

