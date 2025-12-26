LSU Football Safety, Former Top-100 Prospect in America Set to Enter Transfer Portal

LSU safety Javien Toviano did not make the trip to Houston for the program's Texas Bowl matchup against Houston and is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 104.5 ESPN.

Toviano is coming off of his third season in Baton Rouge where he has primarily served in a backup capacity in the defensive backfield for the LSU Tigers.

Now, after his junior campaign, the 6-foot-1, 197-pounder is expected to enter the Transfer Portal where he will be on the radar of multiple schools

Toviano signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a consensus Top-10 safety in America with the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies emerging as contenders down the stretch prior to putting pen to paper.

But after three seasons in Baton Rouge, Toviano served primarily as a backup with his true role becoming a challenge after taking on duties in multiple spots.

LSU safety Javien Toviano did not travel with the team to Houston for the Texas Bowl. Sources confirm he is expected to enter the transfer portal.



More 👇@1045espn @LASportsDotNet https://t.co/mAgZRkYWOJ — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 26, 2025

Toviano has played in double-digit games in all three seasons with the LSU Tigers where he is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

He compiled 53 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble across his three years in the Bayou State.

Now, he's off to a new destination for his final season where he is already made the move to opt out of the Texas Bowl.

The Departures [12]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

Courtesy of Blake Baker's Instragram.

Lane Kiffin's Take: LSU Will Spend Big in Portal

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: