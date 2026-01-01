LSU Football Sees Familiar Face Enter Transfer Portal, Tennessee Volunteers Starter

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will have a primary focus on reconstructing the offensive line this offseason after seeing seven members of the 2025 roster reveal intentions of entering the Transfer Portal.

It's set to be a complete overhaul in the trenches with the likes of Carius Curne, Tyree Adams, Coen Echols, and Paul Mubenga announcing plans to depart - with Curne emerging as the biggest loss to this point.

The No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle signed with the LSU Tigers last December prior to enrolling in January alongside multiple blue-chippers in his class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, it has Curne opting to explore options elsewhere.

It's a significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

Tennessee All-SEC offensive tackle Lance Heard is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/JpI6nhyXaB — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 1, 2026

According to On3 Sports, Curne is a Top-10 player in the Transfer Portal as it currently stands with all eyes on Jan. 2 where the window will open.

Now, there's a potential Transfer Portal target that could make sense for the LSU Tigers: Tennessee Volnteers offensive lineman Lance Heard.

Heard signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Class as a five-star prospect out of Monroe (La.).

The coveted prospect played for the LSU Tigers as a true freshman after suiting up in all 12 games prior to making the stunning decision of entering the Transfer Portal - ultimately landing at Tennessee.

Across two seasons in Knoxville, Heard played in 23 games and earned All-SEC honors as a junior in 2025.

Now, Heard is back in the Transfer Portal in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility. Could the LSU Tigers and Heard have a reunion in 2026?

Tennessee offensive lineman Andrej Karic (70) and Tennessee offensive lineman Lance Heard (53) dance with Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) after Sampson scored a touchdown during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With seven offensive linemen revealing intentions of departing, LSU is in need of reinforcements in the trenches where the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder could make sense.

Tennessee Volunteers Bio:

"Physically impressive former five-star offensive tackle in his second year with the program after transferring to Tennessee following an SEC All-Freshman season at LSU in 2023 … Was the Vols’ starting left tackle in 2024 and has improved greatly in 2025 …

"Considered the second-highest rated offensive tackle prospect during the 2023 transfer portal cycle … Signed with LSU as a member of the Class of 2023 before committing and signing with Tennessee in January 2024 ...

"Played in 35 career games (12 at LSU, 23 at UT) and has made 24 starts (1 at LSU, 23 at UT) … Seen action on 1,780 offensive snaps and allowed only three sacks in his career."

