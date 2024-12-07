LSU Football Signee, No. 1 RB in America Harlem Berry Earns Prestigious Honor
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on National Signing Day this week.
Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, made things official with Brian Kelly and Co. after a rigorous recruiting process.
The Louisiana star committed to the Bayou Bengals on Jan. 3, but it didn't stop other programs from putting the full-court press on the top-ranked prospect in the state.
At the end of the day, despite significant pushes from a number of premier programs, Berry remained true to his LSU commitment.
"Before I even made the decision, I knew where I wanted to go," Berry said on Signing Day, "and once I made it, I was locked in. Nothing was going to change my mind."
Berry has proven to be big on loyalty and relationships, which paved the way for the five-star to put pen to paper with the Tigers on Wednesday.
"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."
Berry's mother echoed the same sentiment in an interview with The Advocate:
"Being from the South, you know the hospitality here was overwhelming, as opposed to all of the other colleges that we visited," Tonika said. "And what we looked at was the family. We are big on family. And when we went to LSU, we weren't introduced to one set group of (people). We were introduced to parents, coaches, other athletes. It was just like a family."
Now, Berry's prep career is in the rearview mirror where he is set to be an early-enrollee and make his way to Baton Rouge in January, but the accolades continue rolling in for the Bayou State star.
Berry Earns Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year
"The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior running back and free safety rushed for 2,178 yards and 41 touchdowns this past season, leading the Saints (9-3) to the second round of the Division IV Select State Tournament. Berry ran for more than 100 yards in all 12 games and averaged 12.7 yards per carry. Defensively, he recorded 25 tackles, forced three fumbles and blocked a field goal. A three-time First Team All-State selection, he concluded his prep football career with 8,571 rushing yards and 132 touchdowns.
"Berry joins recent Gatorade Louisiana Football Players of the Year Ju’Juan Johnson (2023-24, Lafayette Christian Academy), Arch Manning (2022-23, Isidore Newman School), Landry Lyddy (2021-22, Calvary Baptist Academy) and Walker Howard (2020-21, St. Thomas More High School), among the state’s list of former award winners."
Berry's High School Jersey Retired
Berry put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, but the day became even more special after Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal retired his No. 25 jersey.
The LSU signee finished fourth all-time on Louisiana's rushing yards list with 8,571 yards. Berry also tallied 888 receiving yards on 52 receptions and 12 touchdowns. He finished his high school career with 158 total touchdowns.
Now, he'll be hung in the rafters where no other member of the school will wear his coveted No. 25 jersey.
