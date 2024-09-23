LSU Football: Star Linebacker Harold Perkins To Miss Remainder of 2024 Season
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins exited Saturday afternoon's matchup against the UCLA Bruins after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter.
Now, the results are in. Perkins has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, a source confirms to LSU Tigers On SI. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the news.
After sitting in the medical tent for a short period of time, Perkins then limped to the locker room with a towel over his head in the final quarter against the Bruins.
Then, following Saturday's game, head coach Brian Kelly provided an update on the star defensive piece and what was to come next after going down with the injury.
"We'll do all the diagnostic testing tonight and tomorrow," Kelly said on Saturday. "We'll have a better answer for you when we do our presser on Monday."
Now, the news is in on Sunday night with Perkins' MRI revealing a torn anterior cruciate ligament following the injury.
It was a slow start to the year for Perkins as he searched for his "bread and butter" in defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme, but it appeared he was turning the corner as the strong side linebacker.
The numbers from Perkins in 2023 looked similar to what he did as a true freshman in 2022 after recording 75 tackles, 13.0 tackles for a loss, and 5.5 sacks while forcing three fumbles, and recording five PBUs.
In 2024, Perkins started all four games across LSU’s 3-1 start to the season, totaling 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and now ending the year without a sack or turnover forced.
The Bayou Bengals have battled the injury bug early in the season with Perkins now becoming the third player to be ruled out for the season due to injury.
Following the Tigers' Week 1 loss to USC, running back John Emery suffered a torn ACL during a Tuesday practice leading up to the Nicholls State matchup.
Then, during the Week 2 matchup against the Colonels, starting defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory tore his Achilles early in the contest.
Perkins' injury is the latest brutal piece of news to hit the LSU program with the star linebacker now sidelined for the remainder of the 2024 season.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 16 LSU Takes Down UCLA 34-17 in Big-Time Victory
The Game Plan: A Look Into How LSU Will Utilize Whit Weeks Alongside Harold Perkins
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.