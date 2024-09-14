Brian Kelly Reveals Plan for the LSU Tigers to Use Star Linebacker Whit Weeks

A few notes from Brian Kelly on Thursday:



- #LSU will go with a 4-3 look. H. Perk, G. Penn + Whit Weeks to get significant run.

- D. McKinley battling turf toe. Will not be 100% for 1-2 weeks.

- Expect the defense to be more “creative.”

- “Comfortable” moving DL P. Shand inside. pic.twitter.com/hPyHmSjkpB