Brian Kelly Reveals Plan for the LSU Tigers to Use Star Linebacker Whit Weeks
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks will take on an expanded role on Saturday morning against the South Carolina Gamecocks in a "must-win" matchup.
Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff have been impressed with Weeks' growth through two games with the program ready to get him on the field.
But it will take some creativity for defensive coordinator Blake Baker to get Weeks on the field alongside Harold Perkins and Gren Penn III.
“Look, they all have to play, right?” Kelly asked. “So we have to be able to be creative with our defensive structure and Blake [Baker] understands that, and that’s a good thing for us. I think we understand that we’ve got some position flexibility.”
LSU will roll out more 4-3 looks on Saturday in South Carolina with the defense preparing to throw different looks at the Gamecocks' offense.
Kelly has been impressed with the versatility of his second-level on defense and expects the unit to showcase that in Week 3.
“Whit’s played some Mike linebacker, Harold’s played Will, he’s played some Sam, so we’ve got great flexibility with both those guys,” Kelly said this week. “So we just feel like it’s important that the guys that are playing their best get on the field, so I think that kind of addresses the comments that I made relative to keeping him on the field.”
“Of course he’s not gonna play every single play,” Kelly said about Weeks. “But I think making sure that we have the position flexibility and the utilization of not being afraid to move people around to get your best players on the field.”
Now, the Tigers are just hours away from taking the field in Williams-Brice Stadium with LSU opening SEC play against a fierce opponent in the Gamecocks.
Here's the game information and latest betting trends for Week 3 in Columbia:
LSU vs. South Carolina Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
City: Columbia, South Carolina
Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
The Betting Lines: Week 3 Edition
LSU: -6.5 (-110)
South Carolina: +6.5 (-110)
LSU to Win: -235
South Carolina to Win: +190
Over 48.5 Points: -110
Under 48.5 Points: -110
*All odds via FanDuel*
The Betting Trends:
- LSU is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games against South Carolina.
- Total went under in South Carolina's last 5 games.
- Total went over in 5 of LSU's last road games.
- Gamecocks are 4-1 against the spread in last 5 games in September.
- Total went over in LSU's last 5 games against SEC teams.
- Total went under in 4 of South Carolina's last 5 home games.
- LSU is 1-4 against the spread in last 5 September game.
- Total went under in 5 of Gamecocks' last 6 games against SEC teams.
