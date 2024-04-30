The LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's Departed? Who Will LSU Continue Targeting?
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue their evaluation process during the NCAA Transfer Portal spring window.
The Tigers saw significant movement during the first five days of the window being officially open after six members of the current roster announced their intentions to depart the program.
Shortly after, the seventh member entered after true freshman offensive lineman Joseph Cryer announced he would be leaving the program.
Now, for the first time this offseason, LSU is under the 85-man scholarship limit, giving them flexibility to add depth in different areas.
The first position group this program will attack: Defensive Tackle.
It's been two weeks with the portal officially open. Who's in? Who's out? Which targets have visited campus?
The LSU Transfer Portal Buzz:
The Departures (7):
- EDGE Jaxon Howard
- WR Khai Prean
- TE Connor Gilbreath
- DB Ryan Yaites
- LB Christian Braithwaite
- CB Jeremiah Hughes
- OL Joseph Cryer
For LSU, it was clear this program was set to see movement this spring as roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge.
Phase 1 was to have spring exit meetings with the players in order to see what the future holds, and with that, players were expected to reveal their intentions to depart if necessary.
The main point of emphasis will be to remain under the scholarship count as they look to build up the defensive line room.
Now, with limited flexibility, the Tigers have begun Phase 2: Lock in visits with defensive linemen in order to become competitive in that area.
The Visitors: Simeon Barrow Jr. and Damonic Williams
Brian Kelly and Co. brought in coveted defensive line transfer Simeon Barrow Jr. for an official visit to Baton Rouge last week from Sunday night to Tuesday afternoon.
Now, the No. 2 uncommitted defensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal is continuing his portal process with a pair of visits wrapping up.
Barrow, the top target on LSU's Transfer Portal Big Board, spent three days in Death Valley meeting with defensive line coach Bo Davis and the staff, but what's next?
The LSU Visit Recap
Barrow arrived in Baton Rouge last Sunday night to kick off his visit with LSU. The trip down South marked his first visit since entering the portal with Kelly and Co. getting the first crack at the No. 1 portal defensive lineman.
It gave Barrow an opportunity to soak in the scenes of Death Valley and get a taste for how the staff would utilize his skill set. With Davis leading the recruiting push, it made Barrow feel at home and talk business.
"[Bo Davis] pitched to me that he can help develop me to the player I want to be and help me get to where I want to be which is the NFL," Barrow told LSU Country.
Barrow spent four seasons with Michigan State, and now in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility, he'll be wined and dined during his transfer process with LSU getting in the mix early.
He tallied 34 games played with 30 starts, totaling 110 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, two blocked field goals, one pass break-up, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
When it comes to Baton Rouge, it was a place he enjoyed with the environment and food standing out most.
"It was a great environment. I loved the food and the coaching staff," Barrow said.
Now, LSU will remain in pursuit of the prized transfer as he begins the next steps in his Transfer Portal process.
The Following Two Visits: Miami and Missouri
Barrow left Baton Rouge and then spent the next few days on the road once again. He hopped on a flight and took a trip to Missouri before another trip to Miami on Monday, he told LSU Country.
With officials to LSU, Miami and Missouri, it may not stop there with a fourth visit "up in the air" at the moment.
For now, sources feel this will be an LSU vs. Miami race. The goal was clear for the Tigers: Lock this one up before he departs Baton Rouge. Now, he's taken a trip to Miami in what will be a battle down the stretch.
It's evident the defensive tackle price tag is high right now with several programs putting their foot on the gas to lock down the trenches with NIL becoming a major factor.
LSU will be battling it out against a few heavy hitters over the next few weeks as they navigate the Transfer Portal.
The Commitment Timeline
Barrow has intentions of shutting down his recruitment by the end of this week with a commitment looking to be on Thursday or Friday, he tells LSU Country.
It's been a hectic process for the No. 2 uncommitted defensive lineman, but after narrowing his list on the same day he entered the portal, he had a general idea of who his finalists would be.
Now, it's about discussing his LSU, Miami and Missouri visits, talking with his camp and coming to a decision by the end of this week as he navigates the process.
LSU Country will have the latest on Barrow's recruitment as well as LSU's Transfer Portal Plan over the next few weeks.
The Current Visitor: Damonic Williams
Williams made his way to Baton Rouge on Monday night after moving his visit to LSU up a day.
The TCU transfer has shuffled his visit schedule several times over the last week, but nonetheless, the Tigers will still get their crack at the coveted player as he navigates a busy schedule.
Now, he's in town for a multi-day stay in what will be his final official visit before making a decision.
Williams went up to visit the Texas Longhorns last week for a multi-day stay before moving over to Oklahoma for a trip to check out the Sooners. The back-to-back visits set the bar high, according to those familiar with Williams' recruitment.
Shortly after his visit to Oklahoma, he was set to travel to Boulder for an official visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffs. Williams cancelled the visit before traveling to Missouri for an official over the weekend.
Now, with trips to Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri in the rearview mirror after shuffling his schedule, Williams will now take an official visit to LSU.
Williams has arrived on campus in Baton Rouge and has begun his multi-day stay with Brian Kelly and Co. in what could be his final visit before shutting things down, sources tell LSU Country.
The goal is for the popular TCU transfer to make a commitment decision by the end of this week with Wednesday looking to be decision day, but it's fluid at the moment.
For now, Williams will be in Baton Rouge to take in the scenes of LSU alongside defensive line coach Bo Davis in order to assess what the Tigers can offer him both on and off the field.
Last season, Williams logged 33 tackles with 5.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks and has two years of eligibility remaining. During his time in Fort Worth, he totaled 60 tackles, 9.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks.
After spending two seasons with the Horned Frogs, he's set to find a new home with an assortment of options to choose from, but after four visits, Williams will choose between the Longhorns, Sooners, and Tigers.
