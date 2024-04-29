LSU Country

LSU Football: LSU Transfer Ryan Yaites Reveals Transfer Destination

Yaites departed Baton Rouge after one season, headed to the West coast to continue his career.

Zack Nagy

Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) rushes
Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) rushes / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU football staff has worked tirelessly during the NCAA Transfer Portal window with roster reconstruction occurring over the last two weeks.

Now, with seven departures, players have begun revealing their transfer destinations with former Tiger defensive back Ryan Yaites announcing where he will play ball during the 2024 season.

Yaites will head to the West coast to suit up for the University of California, Berkeley Golden Bears.

The 2023 LSU signee appeared in all 13 games for the Bayou Bengals after seeing action as a backup safety and on special teams. The former Denton (Tex.) Guyer standout notched 16 tackles and a pass breakup as a true freshman last fall.

Yaites, who received run during the spring in a variety of areas in the defensive backfield, will now look to suit up for the Cal Golden Bears with a chance to make an immediate impact.

LSU has seen seven players from the 2024 spring roster enter the NCAA Transfer Portal during the current window:

- EDGE Jaxon Howard

- WR Khai Prean

- TE Connor Gilbreath

- OL Joseph Cryer

- LB Christian Braithwaite

- CB Jeremiah Hughes

- S Ryan Yaites

Now, both Yaites and Howard have revealed their transfer destinations after the first year edge rusher announced he would head home to suit up for the Minnesota Gophers.

Howard, who was the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota during the 2023 cycle, heads back up North to represent his home state.

The LSU program remains active in the Transfer Portal as they look for reinforcements on the defensive line. With a lack of interior linemen, Brian Kelly and Co. are hitting the free agent market with force as they host prospects.

Here's all you need to know in the Tigers' Transfer Portal Plan:

