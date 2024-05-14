LSU Football: Tigers Offer Top 10 Quarterback in America Brady Hart
The LSU football staff dipped into the Sunshine State on Monday after dishing out an offer to fast-rising quarterback Brady Hart.
The 2026 Indialantic (Fla.) Cocoa signal-caller has received interest from a slew of top programs in the country with Notre Dame and Miami coming in hot for his services.
Now, Joe Sloan and Co. have handed out an offer to the four-star prospect who's set to become a household name this fall.
Hart has been to Baton Rouge for unofficial visits before, but now with an offer in-hand, LSU will look to ramp up the push even more as other programs look to get him in town this summer.
LSU holds a pledge from the No. 1 player in America, Bryce Underwood, to headline the 2025 recruiting cycle, but who is quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan looking to bring in for the 2026 class?
Underwood, who's been labeled as a "unicorn" quarterback by several recruiting analysts, will set the Tigers up for success moving forward, but it's key the program continues bringing in even more prized prospects for the long haul.
For Sloan, he's already looking ahead after dishing out an offer to Hart before he laces his cleats up for his junior campaign.
Hart led his high school program to back-to-back state titles as just a sophomore with expectations rising for his third season of prep ball.
A look into his state championship showing:
The Cocoa Tigers have a history of winning state titles, but with Hart under center, their chances remain high going into his final two years of high school ball.
Hart's physical traits are a work in progress as he looks to add more weight, but his pocket presence is what makes him so impressive. A player who will add 25-30 pounds over the next couple of years, the ceiling is sky high.
LSU is in on the action alongside several top programs in America with Notre Dame currently leading On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Now, with an LSU offer in hand, it's key the Tigers elevate their recruiting efforts as they look for a signal-caller in the 2026 cycle.
