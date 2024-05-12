LSU Football: Tigers Hosting Prized Defensive Tackle Transfer Jay'Viar Suggs
The LSU football staff will bring in coveted defensive tackle transfer Jay'Viar Suggs for an official visit with the program ramping up their push for one of the top available transfers in the portal.
On Wednesday, the Tigers dished out an offer to the Grand Valley State stud with defensive line coach Bo Davis and Co. making the call.
Now, he'll make his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit.
Suggs will arrive in Death Valley on Sunday for a multi-day stay as he closes in on making a decision between several blue-chip programs.
Suggs has received significant interest since he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last month. The coveted defensive tackle has taken several visits, including trips to Michigan, Florida State and USC recently.
This week, Suggs released his Top 6 schools consisting of: USC, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida State, Arkansas and Kentucky.
Now, he's revised his finalists with LSU making the cut alongside Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky.
LSU has entered the mix in a big way since extending an offer. It's clear the purple and gold are in late on the action, but there are a few ties here between Suggs and LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
What's the connection between Suggs and the LSU Tigers?
Kelly spent several years at Grand Valley State as a head coach; propelling the program to a pair of Division II National Championships. Another interesting tidbit is that Kelly's youngest son, Kenzel, is on the Grand Valley State coaching staff where he spent the 2023 season alongside Suggs.
There are ties between both parties, and LSU will certainly continue pushing to get the coveted defensive tackle on campus before a decision is made, but the Tigers will have significant ground to make up after Suggs released his Top 6 schools on Tuesday.
The Michigan native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination after spending five years with Grand Valley State. Suggs took a redshirt year in his first season with the program with the following season in 2020 being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-3, 282-pounder tallied 21 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble in 2022 with his program.
The following season in 2023, Suggs remained consistent after logging 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks with 4 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Suggs has been a consistent contributor at the Division II level, but now he's ready to take it up a notch at a Power Four school. The interest is there from several blue-chip programs and LSU is the latest to jump in.
There's also another target on LSU's radar: Stephen F. Austin's Brandon Lane
Brian Kelly and Co. have reportedly been in touch with Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle Brandon Lane after reopening his recruitment process. On3 Sports' Pete Nakos first reported LSU's interest.
Lane recently backed off of his commitment to Michigan State, and now back on the market, a slew of programs have been in contact with the popular defensive tackle.
For LSU, it's clear they're in need of reinforcements up front and Lane has become another option on the Big Board.
Lane recorded 44 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2023 with Stephen F. Austin as he begins ramping up his recruitment once again.
Along with LSU, several Power Four programs have been in his ear while navigating the recruitment process.
