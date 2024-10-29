LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Ticket Information, Kickoff Time and Channel
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to Death Valley on Nov. 9 for a critical Southeastern Conference showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11.
In what is being classified as a "College Football Playoff Elimination Game," the stakes couldn't be higher for both programs as they look to keep their postseason hopes alive.
What is the early game information? Betting odds? Ticket prices?
A look into the early information for Nov. 9 in Tiger Stadium:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
Nov. 9 SEC Football Schedule
11 a.m. CT – Florida at Texas, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Ole Miss, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Missouri, ESPN or SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Tennessee, ESPN or SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at LSU, ABC
The Early Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
*(All odds according to Bet365 Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-1.5)
- Texas A&M: (+1.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-125)
- Texas A&M: (+105)
Over/Under: 59.5
Brian Kelly and Co. enter as the early favorites for the Week 11 showdown that many are prepared to call a College Football Playoff elimination game.
With the opportunity to further boost their resumé and stay alive for postseason opportunities, the Tigers will face a challenging foe on Nov. 9 in Death Valley.
Kelly opened up on what's next for the Tigers are losing in Week 9 to the Texas A&M Aggies as the program shifts gears.
“We need to be really good at a few things, and that’s what we do, and let’s get really good at it. We’ve got the bye week. We’ll clean some things up. We’ve got a good football team," Kelly said. "Tonight was a bad half of football for us. And we’ll go back to work on ourselves, and we’ll get ourselves ready to play better football.”
The Ticket Information:
It will be a Top 25 matchup in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 9 between LSU and Alabama with both program's entering what will be a "College Football Playoff Elimination Game" in Week 11.
With high stakes, the showdown has become one of the hottest tickets on the college football market.
Cheapest Ticket: $347.00
Most Expensive Ticket: $5,783.00
Both prices are via TicketMaster.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter a matchup with no room for error as they begin the home stretch of the 2024 season.
LSU will take on Alabama before matchups against Florida, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma to round out the year.
“I mean, we’ve lost our margin, right? We have no margin for error. We have to go back and look at some of the things I just talked about, right? We have to build balance within the offense," Kelly said in College Station on Saturday. "We have to be able to handle the running quarterback. The silliness of the field-goal stuff, that has got to end. That is just ridiculous. We’ll clean that up in short order. But those two things in particular."
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Falls to No. 14 Texas A&M in College Station
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.