LSU Football vs. South Alabama: Three Tigers to Watch in Week 5
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue gearing up for a Week 5 battle against the South Alabama Jaguars with the program returning to Death Valley on Saturday.
After defeating UCLA in Week 4, LSU is riding a three game win-streak with the chance to extend it to four on Saturday against a fiery South Alabama squad.
Who must shine for the Tigers this weekend in Baton Rouge?
Three Tigers to Watch: Week 5 Edition
Kyren Lacy: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy started the 2024 season shot out of a cannon after reeling in seven catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in the first half against USC in Week 1.
Since then, it's been a decline in production after hauling in 5 catches for 64 yards in Week 2 followed by five catches for 64 yards in Week 3. Last weekend, it was his least productive game of the season with only three catches for 23 yards.
Despite a "dip in production", Lacy still leads the Tigers in touchdowns with five and ranks in the Top 5 on the team in total receptions.
Looking ahead to Week 5, expect LSU to get Lacy more touches against an inferior opponent. We've seen the star wideout drop a few passes over the last few weeks, getting out of rhythm, but all signs point to Lacy getting back on track this Saturday in Death Valley.
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and Lacy have developed a close connection on the field and will look to make the most of their opportunities before the meat of the SEC schedule begins soon.
Caden Durham: Running Back
LSU running back Caden Durham shined for the Bayou Bengals in his SEC debut against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3.
The true freshman ended the day with 11 carries for 98 yards with a pair of touchdowns on the day, but the impressive statistic: 8.9 yard per carry.
It's been a struggle for the Tigers this season on the ground. Kaleb Jackson and Josh Williams have struggled to find space and produce for positive gains, but Durham picked up the slack in Week 3.
The youngster pieced together the most productive game this season for LSU when it comes to the run-game and head coach Brian Kelly praised the youngster.
"It's the SEC, you gotta make people miss, you gotta break through tackles. That's the nature of it, and he did a great job," Kelly said on Saturday. "It sets the standard of what we're looking for. I think all of those backs needed to see what we're asking them to do. Caden broke three or four tackles, which is the nature of the SEC. You're gonna have that extra guy coming down and you've gotta make some of these guys miss. He did a great job showing himself today and setting a standard of what we need at that position."
It's no secret the LSU rushing attack has been abysmal this season. There's been zero push on the interior offensive line and it's put the running backs in a challenging position.
But it isn't just an offensive line issue. The tandem of Williams and Jackson has struggled with their vision this season, which made Durham's breakout performance that much more impressive.
Now, after an impressive SEC debut, Durham has the attention of both the coaching staff and players with Josh Williams hyping up his teammate following the game.
"It was really amazing to watch. For him to come into an SEC game as his first real game was amazing for us. He was a big spark plug for the offense, and you could tell the energy on the sideline picked up, too. I commend Caden for everything he has done," Williams told reporters postgame. "He really does everything well. He's fast and has really good control over his movements. He can run through tackles and stay on his feet, too. I think he is a great back and really helped us today."
Durham has an opportunity to take on an expanded role during the 2024 season and proved that in Week 3. With veteran running back John Emery out for the season with a torn ACL, it's opened up more snaps for the youngster.
Moving ahead to Week 4, Durham will look to receive more touches against South Alabama as he begins to get more comfortable as a lead back option.
Whit Weeks: Linebacker
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks will be the go-to guy for the Tigers at the second level with star Harold Perkins out for the season after suffering a torn ACL.
Weeks, who's been one of the more impactful players on defense this season for the Bayou Bengals, will line up alongside Greg Penn III on Saturday in Death Valley. He leads the team in tackles (29) while demonstrating the tenacity this coaching staff is looking for.
With Perkins out for the season, LSU will likely shy away from the 4-3 defense they ran in Weeks 3 and 4. Expect the Tigers to go back to the 4-2-5 defense that they began the season with Major Burns returning to the STAR.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will certainly throw different looks, and could test both a 4-3 and 4-2-5 on Saturday, but Weeks will be the guy at the second level looking to carry a significant load.
Look for the sophomore stud to thrive with the opportunity to become the go-to guy for LSU this season.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 16 LSU Takes Down UCLA 34-17 in Big-Time Victory
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.