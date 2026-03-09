Clemson Tigers Emerging as Contender for LSU Football's No. 1 Cornerback Target

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson checked in with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers this past weekend with the ACC program piquing his interest.

Dobson checks in as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools battling for his commitment this offseason, including Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Clemson Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but it's the Clemson Tigers as the most recent school to get the top-ranked defensive back on campus.

Shortly after the visit, Dobson raved about his time at Clemson with the Tigers now emerging as a program in contention for an official visit this summer, according to 247Sports.

After this weekend, CB Joshua Dobson of Cornelius (N.C.) Hough calls #Clemson "different," saying he cannot wait to return and consider the Tigers as a probable official visit destination: https://t.co/FUiTvoN82K @TomLoy247 @JoshDobsonDB @Clemson247 @CFravel247 — Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) March 8, 2026

But the LSU Tigers remain serious threats in this one with predictions already rolling in for Kiffin and Co.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

LSU has an official visit on the docket where Dobson will be back in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 12-14 on a multi-day stay.

“Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season," Rivals wrote.

"Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.”

