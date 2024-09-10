LSU Football vs. South Carolina: Ticket Availability and Start Time for Week 3
Brian Kelly and the No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers will hop on a flight to South Carolina with an opportunity to take on an SEC foe this weekend in Williams-Brice Stadium.
Kelly and Co. will take on the Gamecocks with SEC play opening for both programs in Week 3.
Here's the game information, ticket availability, Kelly's comments on the atmosphere and more heading into the conference showdown:
LSU vs. South Carolina Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
City: Columbia, South Carolina
Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
The Atmosphere in Columbia
"I just think there's a lot of guys that have played on the road, understand what it takes to win on the road, whether it was Mississippi State last year, Missouri at homecoming. There's a lot of guys that have played in that atmosphere. It just requires a focus, it requires an understanding that you're in it every single play," Brian Kelly said on Monday.
"An incredible sense of urgency and I'm certain that they're aware of what is going to be necessary for them to be successful. I'm not dealing with a group of guys that will be surprised by what 'GameDay' and South Carolina and all that will be about. And we'll prepare for it with crowed noise and things of that nature this week to get them ready. It'll take a great effort, a team that's locked in and playing their best when their best is needed."
The Ticket Prices and Availability
LSU vs. South Carolina has become a hot ticket on the College Football market heading into Week 3 with the cheapest tickets hovering around the $60 mark rougly five days before kickoff. You can also find lower level seating around the $150 price point.
(Note: Prices via StubHub)
ESPN's College GameDay in Attendance
ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Gamecock Park this weekend.
Location: GameDay will broadcast live from the Tommy Suggs Garnet Way inside Gamecock Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. before moving the broadcast to the sidelines of Williams-Brice Stadium for the final hour of the show.
Saturday Opening Times: Gamecock Park will open for GameDay at 6 a.m. and the ESPN GameDay pit will open at 6:30 a.m.
Parking: All Athletics controlled parking lots (Gamecock Park, Woodstock and Armory) and all of LMC Fair Park will open at 6 a.m. for fans with a pre-purchased parking pass. All single game parking in these lots are sold out for this game.
Shuttles: An early shuttle will run from the Russell House starting at 5:45 a.m. The shuttle is free for students and non-fans will be able to ride for $5. The Bull Street garage will also open for public parking at $20 per car. The early shuttle will drop riders off inside Gamecock Park. At 8 a.m., the early shuttle will stop and the normal game day shuttle will begin with three locations for pickup (Colonial Life Arena, Russell House and Campus Village). The normal game day shuttle will drop fans off inside the Fairgrounds.
Friday: Gamecock Park will be open for fans to stop by the ESPN College GameDay set throughout the day. The set will also be the location of SportsCenter hits throughout Friday and the College Football Live show at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.
Students: Breakfast and a free t-shirt will be provided to the first 600 students to arrive in Gamecock Park on Saturday once the gates open at 6 a.m.
