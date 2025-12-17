LSU Football Must Retain These Three Tigers Amid Frank Wilson's Move to Ole Miss

LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson will depart Baton Rouge following the 2025 season and join Pete Golding's new-look staff at Ole Miss, according to multiple reports.

Wilson has served as LSU's running backs coach and associate head coach across the last four seasons in Baton Rouge under Brian Kelly prior to his departure, but will now make a move to an SEC rival for the 2026 season.

It's a significant move for Ole Miss, but with LSU now losing an ace recruiter with ties across the Bayou State, it presents questions on the current roster with the Tigers.

A look into three LSU Tigers that Lane Kiffin must retain after the recent news of Wilson departing for Ole Miss.

No. 1: RB Harlem Berry

The most recent star that Wilson landed is none other than five-star true freshman Harlem Berry where the New Orleans (La.) native emerged as the LSU Tigers' starting running back down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Berry wrapped up his freshman campaign with 446 rushing yards on 101 carries with a pair of touchdowns where his workload increased across the final four games of the regular season.

The No. 1 running back in America for the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Berry signed with LSU where his relationship with Wilson paved the way to make his way to Baton Rouge.

On Signing Day last December, Berry cited the bond he has with Wilson as a key piece in putting pen to paper with LSU - ultimately suiting up for the hometown team.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

No. 2: WR TaRon Francis

LSU wide receiver TaRon Francis signed with the Tigers in the 2025 Recruiting Class where he recently wrapped up his true freshman campaign with four games played.

Francis utilized the season as a redshirt year, but is expected to be a player that takes on a larger role in 2026 under a Lane Kiffin led offense.

It's important to retain the New Orleans (La.) native where Wilson played an integral role in getting him to sign with the LSU Tigers given the connection he has with Francis' prep squad - Edna Karr.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pounder nicknamed "ManChild" is one that the LSU Tigers will be looking to keep around for the 2025 season with five scholarship wide receivers on roster after players have both departed for the Transfer Portal and NFL Draft.

No. 3: RB Caden Durham

LSU running back Caden Durham battled the injury bug this season with Harlem Berry ultimately taking on an expanded role in the backfield, but it's critical the Tigers keep him in Baton Rouge.

There will be chatter surrounding a potential reunion between Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy and Kiffin at LSU - could that lead Durham out of the Bayou State?

Durham is coming off of a sophomore season where he totaled 505 yards on 106 carries with three touchdowns to go along with 16 receptions for 91 yards, but his breakout campaign was as a true freshman.

The Lone Star State prospect signed with LSU out of powerhouse Duncanville (Tex.) where he transitioned well to the SEC game - logging 753 rushing yards on 140 carries with six touchdowns on the ground. Durham also reeled in 28 receptions for 260 yards and two additional scores.

Now, it's about keeping him in Baton Rouge as the rumor mill is set to swirl surrounding the future of the LSU running back room with Wilson departing.

