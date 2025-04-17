LSU Football Wide Receiver, Former Coveted Louisiana Prospect Enters Transfer Portal
LSU wide receiver Javen Nicholas will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
Nicholas, a Louisiana native who signed with the Bayou Bengals in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle, has served primarily as a backup wideout for the program.
The Bayou State prospect took to social media to reveal his intentions:
"I want to start by giving thanks to God for allowing me to play football at LSU. I am grateful to Coach Hankton, Coach Frank, and Coach Kelly For allowing me to follow my passion while earning a scholarship at LSU.
"I wouldn't have met the incredible players and, more importantly, the individuals I will be able to call friends for the rest of my life if it weren't for LSU. I also have the good opportunity to announce that I will graduate with my undergraduate degree in Economics in just three years.
"With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility. Without LSU I would not be the athlete that I am today and I am forever thankful."
Nicholas redshirted in 2022 after suiting up in only four games for the Tigers before taking on a bigger role in 2023.
He saw action in 10 games during the 2023 season as both a backup wide receiver and special teams weapon.
Fast forward to 2024 and Nicholas appeared in 12 games where he caught 3 passes for 26 yards with career-highs of 2 receptions for 16 yards in win over South Alabama.
LSU has retooled the wide receiver room this offseason with the additions of Oklahoma wideout Nic Anderson, Kentucky's Barion Brown and Florida State's Destyn Hill.
Along with the newcomers, the Tigers will bring back Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Kyle Parker.
It's a talented, deep wideout room with Nicholas now looking to find a new home where he can make an instant impact for his final two seasons of eligibility.
For Brian Kelly and the Tigers, the expectation is that the club will not be as active during the spring window.
“Not all of that is in my control obviously. But I can tell you we’re not actively saying, ‘We’ve gotta have this. We’ve gotta have that.’ We feel good about our roster," Kelly said.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
LSU wrapped up Spring Camp on Thursday and will now shift focus towards evaluating the Transfer Portal and gearing up for workouts in June.
