LSU Football Wide Receiver Not Invited to NFL Combine, Multiple Tigers Set to Attend
Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers will be well-represented at this month's 2025 NFL Combine with eight players receiving invites.
On Thursday, the list of 329 players received their formal invitations to attend the event that begins on Feb. 24 and runs through March 3 in Indianapolis. The event will be live on the NFL Network.
Which Tigers earned invites to the event? Which key name was left off of the list?
The Invites: 2025 NFL Combine Edition
Will Campbell: Offensive Lineman
The junior offensive tackle will forgo his final season of eligibility and take his talents to the next level after a dominant career in the purple and gold.
Campbell took to Instagram to reveal his intentions to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft:
"There aren't enough words to describe the impact LSU, the Baton Rouge community and the state of Louisiana has had on my life," Campbell said in a written statement. "Over the past three years, I was blessed to live out my childhood dream of being an LSU Tiger ... Thank you, coach Brian Kelly for the leadership and opportunity to play at my dream school. Specifically, I'd like to thank (LSU offensive line coach) Brad Davis, Steve Demao, Adam Kleffner, Kanan Ray and John McDonell. I appreciate everything you've poured into me to become the best version of myself, not only as a player but as a person.
"To Tiger Nation, thank you for your love, support and unmatched traditions. Running out of the tunnel in Death Valley is something that can't be explained. Thank you for being the best fans in the world ... After much prayer and discussion with my family, I will forego my final year of eligibility at LSU and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. I will always cherish my time at LSU."
Mason Taylor: Tight End
Taylor's loss is a critical one for the LSU program after quickly becoming the most productive tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards + 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards + 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards + 2 TD
Taylor departs Baton Rouge as leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
Emery Jones: Offensive Line
Jones, the Tigers' starting right tackle in 2024, departs Baton Rouge after an impressive three-year career in the purple and gold.
There was hope that Jones would return in 2025 as he looked to improve his NFL Draft stock in his final college season, but after mulling over the options with his camp, the Louisiana native will now begin the next chapter of his playing career.
Th4 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started in over 30 games for the LSU Tigers across three seasons after being thrown in the fire as a true freshman.
Other Invites:
- Sai'vion Jones: Defensive End
- Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
- Zy Alexander: Cornerback
- Miles Frazier: Offensive Line
- Garrett Dellinger: Offensive Line
The Key Name Off The List: WR Kyren Lacy
Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy did not receive an invitation to the 2025 NFL Combine following an off-field incident that occurred in December.
Lacy was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in January on the charges of hit-and-run driving with serious injury or death, reckless operation with accident, and negligent homicide, WAFB News Station reported.
Lacy turned himself in at 6:34 p.m. CT on Jan. 12 with bond set at $151,000 in total for all three charges, according to the report.
After posting bail, Lacy was later released at 8:11 p.m. CT.
WAFB released a statement via the Louisiana State Police prior to Lacy turning himself in last month:
“A Louisiana State Police document contains the following allegations about the incident: As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound lane pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge.
"Traveling behind the pickup truck was a Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound Kia Sorrento.
"Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash. A passenger in the Kia Sorrento, Herman Hall of Thibodaux, was critically injured in the 10 a.m. crash and transported to a hospital where he later died, investigators said. Hall, age 78, was a former Marine.
Louisiana State Police said LSP detectives and troopers were able to determine that Lacy was driving the Dodge Charger at the time."
