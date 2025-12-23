LSU Football Offensive Weapon, Former Four-Star Prospect Set to Enter Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Coen Echols will depart Baton Rouge following two seasons with the program, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Echols, a former four-star prospect out of Texas, signed with the LSU program as a top-five interior offensive lineman in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder chose the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Oregon Ducks, among other prestigious offers.

But after two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Echols has officially made his move with intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal once it opens on Jan. 2.

“I would like to begin by thanking God for the incredible gift and honor of playing this amazing sport of Football. I am filled with gratitude for the time that I have spent as a member of the LSU Tigers football team and the opportunity to be a part of the LSU community.

"I am incredibly grateful for Coach Brian Kelly, Coach Frank Wilson, Coach Brad Davis, and the entire football staff for the time, trust, and lessons that have shaped me. To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood, memories, and bonds that I will always carry with me.

"After a lot of reflection and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. I am motivated and excited for the next chapter and journey ahead.”

Thank you tiger nation❤️ pic.twitter.com/3olUQw4hSj — Coen Echols (@CoenEchols) December 23, 2025

The redshirt-freshman interior offensive lineman started in seven games for the Tigers and played 583 snaps across the 2025 season as a key second-year player at the guard positions.

This fall, Echols compiled a 67.8 pass blocking grade and a 51.3 run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Now, he's set to test the free agent market with three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Echols is the 11th member of the 2025 roster to reveal intentions of departing the LSU Tigers this month as the Transfer Portal window inches closer on Jan. 2.

Courtesy of Coen Echols via X.

The Departures [11]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Linema

