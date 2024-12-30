LSU Football Wide Receivers Dominating the NFL, Rewriting the Record Books
The list of great wide receivers to roll through Baton Rouge goes on and on with Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. becoming the latest stars in the National Football League.
It's no secret LSU has lived up to the "Wide Receiver University" name over the last few years, but during the 2024 season, it's taken that next step.
Jefferson and Chase took America by storm after handling business on the LSU 2019 National Championship team. Fast forward to taking their talents to the next level and the star wideouts carried their momentum to the professional level.
For Jefferson, the electrifying receiver has now notched his third season of at least 100 receptions and 1,400 receiving yards.
When it comes to Chase, he now leads the National Football League in receiving yards with 1,612 on the season. He has 117 receptions and a league-leading 17 receiving touchdowns on the year.
The 2019 stars have burst on the scene in the blink of an eye and haven't slowed down. Both Jefferson and Chase are the top-two receiving yard leaders in the NFL.
Chase: 1,612 receiving yards (No. 1)
Jefferson: 1,479 receiving yards (No. 2)
The tandem has quickly established themselves as the latest greats out of Baton Rouge taking the NFL by storm, but the next wave of LSU stars is on the way.
The Next In Line: Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers
Former LSU great Brian Thomas Jr. was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the chance to make an instant impact during his rookie campaign.
Now, as he nears the end of his first season in the National Football League, Thomas has done just that after rewriting the record books for his club.
During Sunday afternoon's victory over the Tennessee Titans, Thomas joined NFL legend Randy Moss as the rookie receivers with the most games with 60 yards and a touchdown in NFL history.
“Randy Moss is a heck of a receiver and Brian just keeps impressing each week,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday. “The way he works, the way he handles himself. For a young kid, it’s very impressive.”
Thomas has already cemented his status as the greatest rookie wide receiver in Jaguars franchise history. He stands alone as the only rookie to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in the organization's history.
“It's a great accomplishment just to be in the same conversation as Randy Moss,” Thomas said on Sunday. “[Moss] is one of the all-time greats. So, just to be in the same conversation, I'm just grateful and thankful."
Thomas is up to 80 receptions for 1,179 receiving yards on the season with 10 touchdowns. His yardage and touchdowns rank him Top-10 in the NFL among wide receivers.
But Thomas isn't the only LSU rookie wideout taking the league by storm in 2024.
Former LSU great Malik Nabers has showcased his talents already this season as he navigates a challenging year with the New York Giants.
Heading into the season, it was always going to be a difficult task, but Nabers has lived up to the hype despite a weak Giants offense.
He's logged 104 receptions for 1,140 yards and six touchdowns on the season despite missing multiple games with a concussion. Nabers broke the New York Giants' franchise rookie record for receptions after reeling in catch No. 97 this season.
"That's why we drafted him, where we drafted him. I've been asked about it since training camp and I think the response has been, 'He's a pretty good football player.' He missed two games and he's battling through, I'd say, a pretty good injury with his toe," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Sunday. "So, I think between him and (Tyrone) Tracy, for those guys to do it in a season like this with a variety of quarterbacks, I think that's pretty impressive. They are the right kind of guys."
On Sunday, Nabers shined once again with seven receptions for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's been the top weapon for the Giants' offense and showcased it once again.
LSU has stolen headlines all season with Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrrow lighting it up under center, but between Jefferson, Chase, Thomas Jr. and Nabers, the future of "NFLSU" is in good hands.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.