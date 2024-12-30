LSU Football Wide Receivers Dominating the NFL, Rewriting the Record Books

It’s all #LSU this season with the “WRU” tradition stealing headlines.



• Ja’Marr Chase: 1,612 yards (1st)

• Justin Jefferson: 1,387 yards (2nd)

• Brian Thomas Jr: 1,179 yards (6th)

• Malik Nabers: 1,140 yards



No. 1 + No. 2 with 3 of the Top 10.



Wide. Receiver. University. pic.twitter.com/B70eruWjXx