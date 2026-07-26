Why is LSU Different From Other First-Year Coaching Transitions

When Lane Kiffin made the dramatic jump from Ole Miss to LSU, it was all the rage in college football. It wasn't the typical offseason coaching staff switch.

Not only was switching from one major SEC program to another, but it was also the timing of the transition that was headline-making, as Kiffin departed from Oxford at the beginning of Ole Miss' first college football playoff run.

And now, Kiffin is in charge of one of the biggest programs in college football, making historic moves that are putting the school above others. But what makes this coaching transition different than the rest?

The Coaching Pedigree

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) and LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron (right) shake hands after a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Kiffin is stepping into big shoes in Baton Rouge, following in the footsteps of coaches who have produced pro-level talent and made LSU the threat of an opponent it is today.

Before the devastating Brian Kelly era, former head coach Ed Orgeron built up the best team that college football has ever seen, going 15-0 in one season and culminating in a national championship title back in 2019.

And now he joins Kiffin in the new era of LSU football, as Kiffin hired the program legend to be the assistant for recruiting and defense, to top off a wild offseason he pulled off this year.

The Recruiting Weapon

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Kiffin began building up a new roster at LSU, he was sitting on a throne of resources, and not just because he had one of the biggest names in college football.

He was able to secure a massive portal haul of over 40 new names, topped off by the No. 1 recruiting class this year, from running a program that is trailblazing the modern world of NIL deals.

Baton Rouge just became the launchpad for Nike's newest NIL program, the Blue Ribbon Elite program, which already has 12 football players on their roster, creating a new approach to athletes' NIL earnings.

The impressive recruiting role he pulled off this year will return in the future with LSU's resources, but Kiffin set that standard, landing huge talent right after signing his seven-year, $91 million deal.

Upon seeing the open position to run an iconic program, leaving his former SEC team at a crucial point to complete a much-needed redo at another program in the same conference, Kiffin made history in the realm of college football.

And he's not done yet.

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