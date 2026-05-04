This Is Easily The Most Daunting Stretch of the 2026 Season For LSU

The LSU Tigers head into the 2026 season with renewed excitement after some massive changes following a down year in 2025.

The Tigers look to get back to national championship contention and have hired Lane Kiffin to be the next leader of their program. And Kiffin went to work throughout the offseason, bringing in talented players to field a competitive team in the fall who now have a spring practice under their belts.

LSU won't return to the field until Sept. 5, when they take on a team also looking to bounce back after a rough year in the Clemson Tigers. Taking a deeper look at LSU's 2026 schedule and a three-game stretch late in the season could be where the upcoming season is defined.

LSU Faces Daunting Road Down the Stretch in 2026

Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Tigers don't get to ease into SEC play with their first two conference games being challenges as Lane Kiffin returns to Ole Miss to open up conference play, followed by the Texas A&M Aggies paying a visit to Tiger Stadium.

However, LSU has a three-game stretch in the month of November that is equally, if not more difficult than the first two games of conference play. In the first three weeks of November, the Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns the following week, followed by heading out on the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Crimson Tide is still trying to figure some things out in the Kalen DeBoer era as the head coach heads into his third year of tenure. However, Alabama will always be loaded with talent, and that will be no different in 2026 when walking into Tiger Stadium on Nov. 7.

Alabama still needs to figure out who will be its starting signal caller, whether it be Austin Mack or exciting second-year quarterback Keelon Russell. And the Tigers will look to put an end to a three-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

After that, the challenges don't get any easier. While the Tigers get to stay at home, they'll be welcoming a Longhorns team on Nov. 14, which is widely considered to be one of the top contenders for a national title.

Texas returns quarterback Arch Manning in the Louisiana native's return to the Bayou City as a leader of what should be one of the top offenses in the entire country. An offense that pairs with a defense under new leadership, with whom the Tigers are well acquainted, in Will Muschamp, who will call the Texas defense in 2026.

Wrapping up the three-game stretch, LSU will head out on the road to one of the toughest places to play in the SEC on Nov. 21. The Tigers head to Knoxville to take on the Volunteers in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

The Volunteers also look for clarity at the quarterback position after last year's starter, Joey Aguilar, exhausted his eligibility. However, Tennessee will still be loaded with talent, looking to take the next step as a program under Josh Heupel.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.