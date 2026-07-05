Why LSU Has One of the Most Favorable Paths to the College Football Playoff

Lane Kiffin is expected to make the College Football Playoff in his first year as head coach of LSU, as he went out and built a $40 million roster through the transfer portal, as well as elite retentions and freshmen.

On paper, LSU looks like a lock to be playing big games come New Years. In reality, the Tigers should have a good shot, because of the team they have built, as well as the path through their schedule.

In the past two years of the 12-team playoff, most two-loss power conference teams were given an at-large bid, especially if they made their conference championship. LSU's schedule is prime to only have two losses.

LSU's schedule outlook

Bernard Gooden and Harold Perkins Jr. celebrate a play against Clemson in 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are five games that are reasonable for LSU to lose, so they come with heavy playoff implications: Sept. 19 at Ole Miss, Sept. 26 vs. Texas A&M, Nov. 7 vs. Alabama, Nov. 14 vs. Texas and Nov. 21 at Tennessee.

With these games in the spotlight, LSU is set to finish the season with a strength of schedule in the top 25. This will help the Tigers build a case for an at-large bid, if they end the season with two losses and no SEC championship appearance.

The Tigers also have a decent non-conference opponent in Clemson to open the season on Sept. 5 at home. Clemson, like LSU, was a disappointment last year. But its head coach, Dabo Swinney, hit the transfer portal and looks to make a comeback, which could help LSU's strength of schedule.

In all, LSU plays three teams that made the playoff last year and Texas, who was one of the first teams to miss the cut but had the roster to make a run. The Longhorns are an early preseason favorite to make the playoff in 2026.

What this means is that if LSU escapes its schedule with only two losses, it will have multiple wins against playoff-caliber teams. LSU beating playoff teams will show that once the tournament starts in December, LSU can make a run and make up for its losses.

There is precedent for LSU to make a deep run even if it doesn't get a top-four bid and bye into the quarterfinal round.

In 2024, Ohio State won the national championship after losing two games in the regular season. The first loss was a close game against Oregon who the Buckeyes then beat in the playoff. The other loss was another close game to rival Michigan.

Additionally, if LSU can make the SEC championship, it can help them get better seeding in the playoff and get another game against top competition to prepare for a deep December run.

Even if LSU gets some blemishes on the schedule, it looks like it could easily atone for them in the postseason.