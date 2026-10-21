LSU Has a Chance to Exploit Auburn's Biggest Offensive Weakness

The LSU Tigers have been one of the most feared defensive units in the country, especially for opposing quarterbacks, who have been sacked 27 times so far this season.

That's a nightmare for the Auburn Tigers, who will host Lane Kiffin and the Tigers this coming weekend, who have allowed 23 sacks on the year and have struggled throughout the season from inconsistent offensive line play.

However, quarterback Bynrum Brown is no stranger to moving around the pocket and using his legs to extend plays, but he hasn't faced a front like the Tigers this season, and they could exploit Auburn's offensive line concerns even more.

You Can Run But You Can't Hide

LSU Tigers wide receiver Roman Mothershed (14) celebrates with wide receiver Malik Elzy (88) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Auburn Tigers have been working through year one of a new regime, trying to fan an identity for themselves with new faces. That includes trying to work through the gauntlet of an SEC schedule, which has proven difficult given the struggles from the offensive line.

The Tigers have allowed the fourth most sacks this season at 23, including surrendering five in the recent statement win over the Georgia Bulldogs. For Auburn coaches and fans, however, that's improvement for this unit, and they actually saw flashes of continued work from the offensive line.

The Tigers found something in left tackle Jacob Strand, who replaced former starter Jo Simmons. Stanton Ramil at right tackle had his best game of the season, and was graded highly by PFF for his efforts in the contest.

The group has been far from perfect, but they have continued to take steps in the right direction, allowing Brown to have more time in the pocket, or to use his legs to effectively escape and deliver a downfield pass.

That will be the challenge for LSU in the matchup, as they come into the contest with the third most sacks on the year at 26. The defensive front has proven they can reach the backfield against any offensive line this season, and are surely licking their chops to face off against Auburn.

However, staying true to their lanes, and playing contain along the edge, will be critical. Forcing Brown to stay in the pocket, and watching ti shrink around him, rather than escaping to empty grass, will help bring coverage sacks, and force mistakes, both of which LSU can capitalize as they look for a win.

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