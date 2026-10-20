Three Auburn Players Who Could Cause Problems for LSU

The LSU Tigers will play the Auburn Tigers in the Battle of the Tigers on Saturday. The game will be the first matchup between the two since LSU ran Auburn out of Tiger Stadium in a 48-18 victory on Oct. 14, 2023.

Prior to Week 7, Auburn was not on LSU's radar as a major opponent to overcome. The Auburn Tigers were tied with LSU for 11th place in the SEC after a 1-2 start to their season. Auburn's game against Georgia changed that outlook.

Auburn defeated the SEC's only remaining undefeated team in Georgia 27-24, with the game-winning field goal coming after Auburn recovered a fumble in the final minute of the game. The SEC Championship is now anyone's race, with four teams with one loss and eight teams with two losses.

The Auburn Tigers proved that they are not a team to be overlooked. With both LSU and Auburn tied at 2-2 in the SEC standings, here are three Auburn players Lane Kiffin's Tigers need to prepare for to keep their SEC Championship and playoff hopes alive.

Elijah Melendez

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) attempts a stiff arm on Auburn Tigers linebacker Elijah Melendez (9) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Melendez leads Auburn this season with 52 total tackles, including 35 solo tackles. The linebacker also leads the team in sacks with 4, quarterback hurries with 3 and pass break-ups with 5.

The sophomore has stepped up for Alex Golesh's Tigers this season after appearing in all 12 games and making one start in 2025.

In Auburn's win over Georgia, Melendez led the team with 9 tackles, a sack and an interception against Gunner Stockton, one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy.

Byrum Brown

Oct 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) throws downfield during the second quarter against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown brings a dual-threat at quarterback, something LSU failed to manage against Heisman-hopeful Trinidad Chambliss earlier this season.

Auburn's quarterback leads the team in rushing yards with 459. Brown has 109 rushing attempts, almost double the number of Auburn's starting running back, Jeremiah Cobb.

The fifth-year senior, who followed Golesh from USF to Auburn this season, is also averaging 200.8 passing yards per game.

In Auburn's win against Georgia, Brown had 150 passing yards and115 rushing yards, a season-high mark for the quarterback.

Keshaun Singleton

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Keshaun Singleton (11) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Florida Gators at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Florida Gators defeated Auburn Tigers 44-39. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Singleton also followed Golesh to Auburn this season following three years at USF.

The wide receiver leads the team with 367 receiving yards this season. Singleton averages 11.5 yards per reception, which is 6 yards less than his average yards per reception a year ago for USF.

The senior had a relatively quiet game in Auburn's victory over Georgia, totaling 45 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Singleton, Brown and Melendez will look to make an impact for Auburn in their matchup against No. 18 LSU on Saturday.

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