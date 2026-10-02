LSU Has Completely Flipped One of Its Biggest Problems From Last Season
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LSU Football has been one of the most talked-about programs all offseason, after head coach Lane Kiffin took over the program, bringing in elite transfer portal talent to reshape the entire roster.
Now, the recruiting work has paid off on the stat sheet, showing major improvement from last season. LSU has established itself as a feared opponent early in the season, with dominant forces on both sides of the ball.
And it's only Week 5. There's still a long stretch of SEC matchups ahead, where the Tigers can use one sneaky weapon to overcome conference opponents.
The Top-Ranked Rush
LSU's defense has made a major impact so far this season, a unit that now ranks No. 2 nationally in rush defense. Which is a major standout from last year's production.
The unit has held offensive opponents to only 47.5 rushing yards per game, compared to last season's average of 124.1 rushing yards per game.
This is the same defense that is leading the league in sacks, with 19 sacks so far this season.
Becoming a dominant force that opponents must watch out for can be the key to success over LSU's challenging schedule ahead, stopping some of the nation's top-ranked quarterbacks.
Which the unit has already proven. Limiting offenses as a whole can prevent crucial plays that move the ball downfield, but limiting the quarterback gives the offense no chance, which is the key to success this season.
Talent Proven
In Week 4, LSU evened out its SEC record with a massive 35-6 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. The team also kept the at-home winning streak alive, making Tiger Stadium a major factor in this team's success.
Texas A&M only scored two field goals during the Saturday Night showdown, as LSU's defense was able to keep the Aggies out of the end zone all game long.
But the most impressive performance came from the unit's attack on Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, an obstacle that the Tigers have yet to overcome.
Reed is known for using his legs to add to the offensive production, rushing for 170 yards and five touchdowns in his career against LSU.
But last week was differnet.
The Tigers' defense quickly became Reed's biggest nightmare, getting in the way of any chance to find receivers or use his go-to tactic to run, as the unit limited the quarterback to minus 13 rushing yards.
That didn't just destroy any chance of Texas A&M being able to compete with the Tigers, but proved just how impactful this defensive unit can be.
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Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBene15943