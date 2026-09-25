No. 10 LSU vs. No. 23 Texas A&M: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The LSU Tigers find themselves with the first loss of the season, just three weeks into the year, with a gauntlet of a conference schedule still on the horizon.

Now the Tigers return home to host the Texas A&M Aggies, who lost their first game of the season in a week three conference matchup as well. The two teams square off with potentially their season on the line in Baton Rouge.

Here is how to watch the top-25 matchup between the two teams with plenty of history.

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) walks back to the huddle as LSU safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) points at him during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 10 LSU Tigers 2-1 (0-1 in SEC) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (0-1 in SEC)

No. 10 LSU Tigers 2-1 (0-1 in SEC) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (0-1 in SEC) What: Fourth game of the season for both teams

Fourth game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, September 26, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 26, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) TV/Streaming: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round.

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. Series History: The Tigers hold a 32-25 all-time series lead over the Aggies, and the two teams have tied three times.

Meet the Coaches

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 21-8 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 117-54 all-time head coaching record.

Betting Odds Via Draft Kings

Spread: LSU -8.5 (-110), Texas A&M +8.5 (-110)

LSU -8.5 (-110), Texas A&M +8.5 (-110) Over/Under: 51.5 (O -112, U -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, September 24 report.

LSU players listed QUESTIONABLE : CB Ja'Keem Jackson

: CB Ja'Keem Jackson LSU players listed OUT: TE Trey'Dez Green, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright III

Texas A&M players listed QUESTIONABLE : RB Jamarion Morrow, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman

: RB Jamarion Morrow, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey

What to Know About the Aggies

The Aggies enter the contest in the same situation as the Tigers, reeling off a loss that puts the program in an early hole. Now they travel to Baton Rouge looking to keep their season alive and avoid a second major loss.

The Aggies are rebuilding the team after losing many of the key pieces of their historic 2025 season and, in a retooling season, have shown signs of growing struggles. A major struggling piece has been returning quarterback Marcel Reed, who has been inconsistent at times.

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