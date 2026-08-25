LSU Hit With Major Roster Blow as SEC Blocks Dae'Quan Wright, Other New Additions

The LSU Tigers became college football's public enemy No. 1 over the last few days following the commitment of former Cleveland Browns tight end and Ole Miss Rebel Dae'Quan Wright, along with defensive tackle Zxavian Harris.

Will Wade's men's basketball team also signed former NBA and UMass guard RJ Luis, adding fuel to the fire.

The move sparked outrage across the college landscape, prompting the Big Ten to pass a rule, banning former professional players from joining a college roster.

And now, the SEC has followed suit in a move that will keep Wright, Harris and Luis from joining the Tigers.

The SEC Makes Its Stance Clear

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a unanimous vote on Tuesday night, the SEC released a statement banning former professional athletes from joining any team in the conference in football or basketball.

You can read the full statement below:

Following meetings with the presidents, chancellors, and athletics directors of the Southeastern Conference, the SEC will enforce the following policy:



An SEC institution is not permitted to have an athlete on its roster who has:



- Previously declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA Draft, and did not appropriately withdraw,

- Signed a contract with an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) team, or

- Been listed on an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) roster.



The Commissioner is authorized to enforce this expectation with penalties against member institutions. The Southeastern Conference

According to a report from Yahoo Sports college football insider Ross Dellenger, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was granted "full and unlimited authority" to enforce the rule. Dellenger also stated that Sankey's authority includes the ability to ban schools in violation of the rule from playing competition, as well as suspend coaches and administrators.

This obviously comes as a major blow to both the Tigers' football and Men's basketball programs, which were each hoping for the respective players to make a big impact on their 2026 campaigns.

That said, the players could still presumably choose to challenge the decision in court.

Wright and Harris were two of the best players at their respective positions in the conference last year for the Rebels during their College Football Playoff run, while Luis was one of the top players in college basketball last season before heading to the NBA.

Fortunately for the Tigers football team, they are still loaded with elite talent at both positions, particularly at tight end with Trey'Dez Green returning as one of the top players in the country.

That said, the rule in its essence is exactly the move the SEC - and the rest of college sports - needed to make.

Since the rule, Notre Dame and the Big 12 have also put their own rules in place. The ACC is also expected to follow suit.

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