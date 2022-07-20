Skip to main content

LSU Makes Final Four Schools For In-State Five-Star WR, Eyes Commitment Date

The Baton Rouge native has been trending LSU's way with this coaching staff looking to seal the deal

The Tigers continue their push for five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. as this 2023 cycle heats up. Sampson Jr., a Baton Rouge native, has been trending in LSU’s direction for quite some time now.

Wednesday morning Sampson Jr. announced his final four schools with LSU making the cut along with Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M. He also announced he is eyeing a commitment date before the start of his senior season.

The five-star recruit and top-five wide receiver in the country has taken visits to LSU, Florida State and Alabama, with the Tigers heavily in the mix. To secure Sampson Jr. would be a huge boost in the right direction for this new coaching staff.

The current LSU roster has been showing Sampson Jr. significant attention on social media with their #SheltonStays push. It’s well-known this entire program is pushing for the Baton Rouge native to stay home and suit up for the purple and gold.

Sampson Jr. would be the second elite wideout in this 2023 class, joining five-star Jalen Brown, which would make for a lethal duo down the line.

LSU has all the momentum in this one and would certainly slow down questions regarding Kelly’s ability to recruit in-state. In previous years, we have seen the state’s top wideouts go elsewhere, so to keep Sampson Jr. in Baton Rouge would be the cherry on top to an elite 2023 class.

