LSU Hosting High-Priority Targets, Monstrous Recruiting Weekend

LSU has put together quite the visitors list for this weekend’s showdown against Ole Miss. It’s a given that prospects want to be in town when the Tigers host the No. 7 Rebels, but the monstrous number of recruits in town continues to grow by the hour.

Though priority targets will be on campus, LSU will also be hosting a few commitments in both the 2023 and 2024 classes. With Early National Signing Day vastly approaching for the 2023 class, this coaching staff has their foot on the gas to secure their guys.

Here are a few prospects who are set to take in Tiger Stadium for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss:

Daylen Austin - Cornerback - 2023 Commit

Austin, a Long Beach, Calif. native, is fresh off of a visit to Oregon, taking in the atmosphere while remaining committed to the Tigers. The shutdown cornerback has taken his senior year by storm with many preparing to see his ranking continue rising before it’s all said and done.

Austin has been a hot name on the recruitment trail, taking his fair share of visits across the country as Early National Signing Day approaches. Depth in the secondary is of the utmost importance when it comes to this 2023 recruiting class, which makes Austin’s commitment that much more valuable.

"I knew they wanted me and when I got up there I felt the vibe," he recalled of his first visit to Baton Rouge. "Just the history behind LSU, the culture and everything. They already got the name 'DBU.’ Even though Corey Raymond still left they're still gonna be on a pedestal. I already pictured myself playing in the SEC."

Trey Holly - Running Back - 2023 Commit

Holly is another monster recruit in this 2023 class. The No. 2 running back in Louisiana, Holly is also a 4-star recruit who committed to LSU back in May. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound running back held offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and many others.

Holly has been on a tear throughout his high school career, playing up on varsity as an eighth grader. He rushed for 2,633 yards on 296 carries and 33 touchdowns in his junior campaign with 75 touchdowns total in his first four years on varsity.

Holly and Kaleb Jackson will make for quite the duo in the foreseeable future if all things go accordingly. With current LSU running backs John Emery and Noah Cain draft eligible following the 2022 season, the two LSU pledges could see early playing time, though Cain is likely to stick around.

Tayvion Galloway - Tight End - 2024 Commit

The 2024 prospect is a Top 10 tight end in the country, but the rankings don’t mean much to him, it’s about his overall team’s success. Galloway’s mission is to win ball games for his school, which prompted him to shut down his recruitment and commit to the Tigers before his junior season.

“I knew early on in my recruitment that connections and relationships I built would be a big thing in my recruitment,” Galloway said prior to his visit. “Before Coach [Mike] Denbrock and Coach [Brian] Kelly went to LSU, I had prior connections with them at their previous jobs. Coach Denbrock was a real genuine guy. He showed me that he’s real and will do a lot to get me.”

Galloway will be in town this weekend for the LSU-Ole Miss matchup as he takes in his first game day experience in Death Valley. Though he has been to campus for visits three times, he’s eager to get the chance to take in the atmosphere Baton Rouge has for game days.

Xavier Atkins - Linebacker - 2024 Commit

Standing at 6-foot, 200-pounds, Atkins has great size for the linebacker position given he just entered his junior year of high school. With tremendous strength and technique, it’ll be exciting to monitor his growth as he continues developing before heading to Baton Rouge in 2024.

Totaling 218 tackles – 28.0 for loss – and eight sacks in 13 games as a sophomore, Atkins proved he has all the intangibles to compete in the SEC.

Atkins is also a very vocal guy. He’s already spoken with a number of other 2024 prospects and will be a huge piece in making that class great. The LSU commit took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the future of this program.

Other prospects in town:

Jeremiah Hughes - 2023 Commit and 4-star CB

Ryan Yaites - 2023 Commit and 4-star CB

Da'Shawn Womack - 2023 Commit and 4-star EDGE