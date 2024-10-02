LSU Injury Report: The Latest on LSU Running Back Caden Durham's Status
Brian Kelly and the No. 13 ranked LSU Tigers continue working through the first of two bye weeks with the program utilizing the next few days to both recover and hit the practice fields.
Kelly addressed the media on Tuesday where he provided a brief injury update on a pair of Tigers battling the injury bug, but remained relatively mum on the subject.
“You’re not going to get much out of me with injuries this week. It’s a bye week. We’ll have our guys for Ole Miss," Kelly said. "We have two weeks here, so we’re not going to get into who’s probable or who’s doubtful. We got some guys that are banged up, but we’re expecting them to be good enough to go for Ole Miss.”
The Injury Report: Bye Week Edition
RB Caden Durham: Foot
True freshman running back Caden Durham propelled the Tigers to a critical 42-10 victory over South Alabama on Saturday night behind a monster performance.
The youngster was seemingly shot out of a cannon from the jump after scoring a touchdown on the first play of the game and carrying it into the second drive.
Garrett Nussmeier connected with Durham on the first play from scrimmage with the true freshman doing the rest after turning it up field for a 71-yard touchdown.
The next offensive play for the Bayou Bengals? A Durham run up the middle for 86 yards to the one-yard line with Nussmeier punching it in on the following play.
He ended the first half with 217 all-purpose yards (128 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards) and two touchdowns before heading to the sideline before the second quarter ended.
Durham remained on the sideline for the remainder of the game with an apparent foot injury.
Kelly provided a brief update on Durham during Tuesday's media availability.
“He’s doing great. 100 percent,” Kelly said. “He’s doing chin-ups right now.”
Following Saturday's contest against South Alabama, Kelly stated the program didn't believe this would be a long-term injury.
"We don't see it as anything that is going to be a major injury," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said following Saturday's game.
WR CJ Daniels: Knee
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels re-aggravated a knee injury he suffered in the past, according to Kelly, and will be continuing to rehab in order to build it back up.
The program has received "good reports" and the belief is that this will not be an injury that keeps him out for the foreseeable future.
“He aggravated a knee injury, but we got good reports on it,” Kelly said. “CJ is concerned because he had an ACL injury before, but it was not an ACL injury this time. Those are things, at first you’re concerned, but it turned out to be the best case scenario for us.”
Open Date Work, Preparation for Ole Miss
Kelly and Co. will not be taking the open date lightly this week despite not suiting up on Saturday.
On Tuesday, the program practiced for two hours in full pads as they prepare for the meat of SEC play to arrive over the next few weeks.
“We were in pads and being physical for two hours out there,” Kelly said on Tuesday. “We’re not at a point in our development as a team where we can tap the breaks. We just have too much development to be done.
"We’re going to give them Friday and Saturday off to recover, but we need this work. It’s important we continue to work on the things that have improved. We’re getting better but we need to take advantage of this week.”
No. 13 LSU will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 12 with the Bayou Bengals hosting the Ole Miss Rebels in Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
