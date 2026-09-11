LSU is College Footballs Biggest Villain, And They Seem to Love It

The list of people rooting against LSU keeps getting longer. So does the list of reasons LSU doesn't care.

At least, that's the feeling surrounding college football as Lane Kiffin and the Tigers have embraced the attention, controversy and criticism that have followed them into the 2026 season.

That backlash, was met head on with Kiffins portal sourced team in Week 1 when they walloped Clemson in a 51-10 beat down.

The backlash did not begin when Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge. It followed him there from Ole Miss, and long before, where his chain of departures and messy endings became a symptom of his presence.

Kiffin left Oxford for LSU after building Ole Miss into a nationally ranked playoff-bound squad in 2025, but the timing and circumstances of his exit turned a coaching move into a referendum on loyalty, ambition and the increasingly transactional nature of college football.

To many Ole Miss fans, he did not simply accept another job. He abandoned the program at the moment it had invested in him and expected him to stay. To Kiffin and his supporters, it was another step in a career defined by taking opportunities when they appeared.

That dispute has not disappeared. It has followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge, where every new development has been filtered through the same question: Is LSU building something bold, or is it rewarding behavior that college football increasingly views as cynical?

The legal fight has only intensified that debate. Sparking a relentless onslaught of memes, jokes and constant media coverage, Kiffin's favorite part.

The latest developments in the temporary restraining order situation have added another layer of uncertainty around the program, with the court's handling of the request shaping what LSU, Kiffin and the SEC can do next.

The TRO dispute is no longer just a procedural matter. It has become part of the public argument over who controls college football's future; conferences, schools, coaches, athletes or the courts.

At the same time, the SEC's suit in federal court has pushed the conflict beyond the usual conference-room politics. The case has placed the league's authority, its rules and the broader structure of college athletics under judicial scrutiny.

Whatever the legal outcome, the lawsuit has already made LSU's situation larger than one coach, one program or one season.

It has become a test of power.

And while those questions are being argued in court, LSU is also facing a separate proceeding in the court of public opinion. There, the standards are different.

Legal arguments matter less than timing, perception and loyalty. Kiffin's Ole Miss exit, the TRO developments and the SEC's federal lawsuit have merged into one larger narrative about a program willing to operate at the center of the storm.

But inside Baton Rouge, from the people making decisions at the top of the athletic department to those working inside Tiger Stadium and the fans filling its seats, something very different is happening.

They seem to love it.

Everyone Is Aligned, Just Maybe Not How You'd Expect

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Alignment” has become one of the defining words surrounding LSU since Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge. LSU has talked about the alignment between President Wade Rousse, athletic director Verge Ausberry, Kiffin and the university's leadership as a reason the program is positioned to succeed.

But there's another form of alignment emerging around LSU.

That same attitude doesn't appear to stop with the people whose names are not on the press releases. Around Tiger Stadium, fans, students and staffers working behind the scenes have also seemingly embraced the outside criticism as much as the coaches and players inside the program itself.

Rather than distancing themselves from the controvery surrounding Kiffin and LSU, many appear to be leaning into it, turning the growing perception of LSU as college footballs villan into an us-against-everyone mentality in Baton Rouge.

The administration is embracing Kiffin. The players appear to be embracing him. And if the atmosphere surrounding his first season is any indication, LSU's fans and even the people working behind the scenes inside Tiger Stadium are embracing everything that comes with him.

Including the controversy.

Including the legal uncertainty.

Including the criticism from Ole Miss, the SEC and the rest of college football.

Including being the villain.

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