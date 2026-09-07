What Lane Kiffin Said After LSU's Season Opener vs. Clemson

LSU has finally debuted the Lane Kiffin era for the program after a thrilling Week 1 season opener against the Clemson Tigers, where LSU reclaimed the 'Real Death Valley' title in a 51-10 blowout.

It was a feel-good win for Kiffin and his program after a busy week and a bundle of courtroom chaos. Now that he has shown the rest of the nation the team he's been working on all offseason, the media can put the legal stuff to the side and finally focus on football.

Which is what Kiffin wants as well, after listening to his post-game press conference late Saturday night, where he gave insight into the courtroom distractions, as well as his new roster's performance.

All-Around Production

LSU running back Dilin Jones scores a touchdown against Clemson | Ethan Currie - LSU Tigers On SI

The LSU Tigers essentially put on a talent show for the cinematic opener, with constant offensive production matched with an elite force on defense that made Clemson's scoring ability almost impossible.

As the first team starters racked up an impressive 44 points, Kiffin and his staff switched out the starters for reliable backups, who showed their trusted talent for the rest of the game.

"Based off the way you came out of camp, you have a chance to be really good. You got really good players that really fit well together," said Kiffin.

On a roster as crowded as LSU's, there's competition and elite talent surrounding every player's rotation, which is an important way for players to continue to work hard in breaking out of their position group.

Kiffin praised offensive leader Sam Leavitt, comparing his mindset to a defensive mindset, similar to his former quarterback at Ole Miss, Jackson Dart," said Kiffin.

Reporters asked about Leavitt's ability to move around the field and pick up yardage before going down by a defender or out of bounds, asking if his ability to make these plays safely was a part of Kiffin's desire to recruit the transfer.

"The last thing I wanted to do was start slow today. ... That guy wasn't going to slide today," said Kiffin.

Leavitt was able to stay healthy after all his hits, some ending in the end zone to keep LSU ahead, and some after he gained just a few more yards to keep the offense quickly moving downfield.

Victorious Off-The-Field Outcome

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While LSU's blowout victory was named a victory for its first impression mark on the new era of the program and a 1-0 start to the season, it also brought silence to the rest of the program's national attention - for now.

"Even if we won close, or kind of ugly, the whole story would have been, man, I screwed the team up, by, you know, doing this," said Kiffin.

This is in response to the recent courtroom chaos over the eligibility of LSU's newest NFL commits, as well as Kiffin and LSU being sued by the NCAA for trying to play the former pros.

But at the end of the day, Kiffin is passionate about fighting for these kids' well-deserved eligibility, not trying to win over the rest of the nation.

"My job is not to please you and worry about what you're gonna write. My job is what I believe is right, and I believe we were fighting for what was right for those kids," said Kiffin.

Even if the rest of the nation can't get on board the Lane Train, whether before or after the Tiger takedown on Saturday, the LSU fan base is.

The game was delayed for two hours due to a lightning delay, with pouring rain an hour before the original start time. Still, hundreds of thousands packed into the soaked stadium to cheer on the Tigers well past midnight. That alone should have claimed the Real Death Valley title.

"You've been up all day, you know, and all of a sudden you don't know how the long the delay is, and it's raining, and there's lightning, and you can leave. And we came out to the electric atmosphere, and so that was really cool to see, and I appreciate that a lot," said Kiffin.

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