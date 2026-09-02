Lane Kiffin Has a Chance to Make Dabo Swinney Eat His Words

The LSU Tigers will open the 2026 season with a big matchup against Clemson. Lane Kiffin's highly anticipated LSU debut will be closely followed, but with his debut come off-the-field storylines.

Dae'Quan Wright and Junior Tuihalamaka have been at the center of controversy surrounding the legality of NFL players exercising an extra year of eligibility to return to college football. Everyone seems to have a strong opinion about this situation, including Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

"It's kind of embarrassing," Swinney said, per espn.com. "Honestly, it's embarrassing that's where we are. I don't blame the kids, but people trying to take advantage of the system. It's embarrassing, but we've been there for a while."

Will Swinney's Comments Fire Up LSU?

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Swinney's stance on this issue isn't surprising given his reluctance to use the transfer portal. Clemson is built on player development and roster retention. However, it could be an extra bit of motivation for LSU.

Some will argue that LSU's players don't look at that stuff, but that comment came directly from Swinney. It's nearly impossible not to see it. It wouldn't be surprising if Kiffin uses this as fuel just days before the season opener.

Kiffin is used to being the villain of college football. In fact, he accepts it. Kiffin was subject to criticism for his sudden departure from Ole Miss to LSU. Now, this latest controversy has riled up college football fans.

But it appears that LSU is embracing the villain role. A quote inside LSU's football facility lobby reads: "If you want to win at the highest level, you have to become a villain in someone else's story."

Image inside the #LSU football facility lobby pic.twitter.com/zgsbVtKlb5 — Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) August 31, 2026

The Villains of College Football

LSU's head coach Lane Kiffin. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's still unclear if Wright or Tuihalamaka will take the field on Saturday. However, Kiffin ensured his team is staying within the rules laid out by the SEC.

"We'll wait to see this week if there is any more guidance and the question of whether myself as the head coach of football and will football follow SEC orders...Of course we will."

There is still a lot to be worked out over the coming days. The SEC's stance is clearly against LSU adding former NFL players, and extreme measures could be taken if they officially sign and join the roster.

Hopefully, with football returning, the legal drama of this entire situation can be put to rest. The last thing LSU wants is for the focus to shift to off-the-field issues. An important game lies ahead, and LSU would love to start the season right against Clemson.

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