Mike Elko Makes A Wild Comparison To LSU's Conference Removal Threat

After weeks of courthouse chaos in Baton Rouge, there have been opinions circulating all over the media about Lane Kiffin's controversial move to add NFL players to his already impressive roster.

From calling the situation embarrassing, the entire conference voting against the Tigers, and a serious threat to kick the Tigers from the coveted SEC, one opinion takes a new stance on the most recent scene in the courtroom.

After the SEC threatened to kick LSU out of the conference for a "lack of institutional control over the athletics program," it later backed off the scheduled vote and the threat. This brought even more opinions.

The Father-Son Relationship

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One conference coach, Texas A&M play-caller Mike Elko, added to the conversation about LSU vs. SEC, giving an interesting reference to the entire situation.

"This is a little bit like the son figuring out where the limits are until Dad comes home and raises his voice, and then the son goes, ‘I was just kidding; I didn’t mean any of that.’" said Elko, via On3's CarterKarels. "I think that’s what you’re seeing. LSU will be in the SEC... This is just a little bit of parenting going on right now."

So in Elko's eyes, the SEC does have control over LSU athletics and the moves the program is making. The same control that a father has over his son.

Kiffin, pushing the limits, was continuing to pursue recruiting the NFL players, with the former pros attending practice and hopeful to play in the first games of the season, even after the SEC was enforcing strict punishments and voting against NFL players in the NCAA.

Not because it was illegal, and he was trying to, in Elko's eyes, push Dad (the SEC) to the final limits, but because after a Baton Rouge judge passed a temporary restraining order for the class of 2022 athletes to have another year of eligibility, allowing them to come back to the NCAA and transfer in within the window, it was fully allowed.

For anyone to do. Kiffin just started it first. Then the SEC "came home" and enforced serious consequences, as well as the ultimate punishment of removing the new and improved Tigers from the conference. So Kiffin backed off, not placing the two former pros, Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, on the roster for the season opener vs. Clemson.

Even after that, the father and son continued to argue. With no vote scheduled to take place on Thursday, the household fight seems to be slowly settling. It just took some major parenting, according to Elko.

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