LSU Lands Commitment From Elite OL Recruit

The LSU Tigers are in one of the more odd positions in college football this upcoming season. Typically, when a new head takes over, expectations are somewhat stifled to allow the new regime a chance to bring in the players they want for success.

With Lane Kiffin now at the helm in Baton Rouge, he has the same expectations as the previous staff, while also working to bring in the talent he likes. There is no better opportunity for that than on the recruiting trail, either, as he looks to load up on the rosters of the future.

Kiffin and his staff are doing exactly that as they have landed a commitment from Terrance Smith, one of the top offensive tackles in the class, and a potential cornerstone of the future for the Tigers' offensive line.

Why Smith is Elite

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) blocks Southeastern Louisiana Lions defensive lineman Max Elkman (48) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Smith is one of the most hyped-up recruits in the class, and it's not hard to see why, either. Standing at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds, the Pennsylvania native comes in as the No. 5 offensive tackle recruit in the cycle, and is a top 40 prospect in the country.

He uses his frame to be a nuisance against edge rushers, using his length to keep defenders at bay, and will need to work on keeping his pad level lower at the point of attack, but when he does, he can dominate defenders once he gets his hands inside and locks on.

Smith has shown an elite combination of footwork and agility that gives him an advantage against speed rushers off the edge of the line, and will continue to grow into the frame that will make him a solid anchor of the group for the future.

How Smith Fits in for the Future

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Tigers took a different approach when building their offensive line for the upcoming season, going the transfer portal route for a quick rebuild, hoping to find success in 2026. Still, there is plenty of depth in that group as they continue to string it along, especially with some highly coveted transfers.

When Smith steps on campus, he will most likely be facing an uphill battle to earn early playing time, but he will have the opportunity to be the anchor that holds down the offensive line in the years that come after that.

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