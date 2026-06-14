No. 1 Wide Receiver in 2027 Class Sets Official Visit to LSU

It seemed certain that the No. 1 wide receiver in the country would be staying in his home state and heading to the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

While wide receiver Monshun Sales, a native of Indianapolis, could still stay near home, he has locked in an official visit with LSU on June 16.

Lane Kiffin and his staff are going to be working overtime to land the player who earned five stars as a recruit but could even exceed that rating.

What does Sales bring to the table?

Monshun Sales poses for a photo | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sales is perfectly encapsulated by his description on recruiting hub 247Sports, as the first line of his scouting profile calls him "one of the biggest freakshows in the country."

It is a true compliment to the 6'5 wide receiver. He weighs in at 195 pounds and has been making his high school opponents look like middle schoolers.

He challenges defenses with his speed, which also helped him become one of the best track athletes in Indiana. He was a state qualifier in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and long jump. Sales placed second in the 200 and was part of a 4x100 relay team that placed first.

His acceleration is elite and pulls him off the line of scrimmage quicker than any defensive back can keep up with. This, paired with his large frame, makes him physically overmatch any defender who has to face him.

Sales' hands are also at the top of his game, as he can snatch balls out of the air and move himself to any ball thrown near him.

The only part of Sales' game that really needs some improvement is his route running, but he still has another year of high school ball.

Needless to say, LSU would be quite fortunate to land a commitment from the Indianapolis product.

But Sales isn't trending toward the Tigers yet. Indiana, Alabama, Miami, Texas and Ohio State are all major players for the wide receiver right now.

LSU's 2027 class outlook

Bauer Sharp celebrates a play against Arkansas in 2025 | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Obviously, Kiffin would make space for Sales even if he had a full class of signees, but that's not a worry as the 2027 class is still a work in progress.

LSU has a five-star tight end and edge rusher committed, along with four-star quarterback Peyton Houston. The Tigers also have two wide receivers in the class, four-star Ah'Mari Stevens and three-star Cade Cooper.

The Tigers still have a lot of work to get done, and Sales would help fill many gaps.

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