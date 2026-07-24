How Lane Kiffin's Job Switch Has Already Paid Off at LSU

Lane Kiffin's dramatic jump from one SEC program to another last season sparked a lot of discussion on why he decided to make the switch. Espically in the beginning of Ole Miss' first playoff run.

But Kiffin gave insight into his decision during SEC Media Days, nodding to LSU's impressive recruiting cycle this offseason.

The recruiting standard at LSU didn't just influence him, but quickly proved his decision was worth breaking social media over his hire.

The Historic Offseason

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upon arriving in Baton Rouge, Kiffin quickly got to work in forming a new roster under his leadership, featuring talented veterans, the No. 1 recruiting class of 2026, and a massive portal attack.

He added top-ranked talent to the roster from the portal, including quarterback Sam Leavitt from ASU, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado, safety Ty Benefield from Boise State, wide receiver Eugene Wilson III from Florida, and many others.

That impressive recruiting roll from the portal, followed by headline-making commits from the elite class of 2027 recruits, is not only making history at LSU, but in Kiffin's career. Which is exactly why he is wearing purple and gold now.

"Somebody said it the other day... They were like he's been here six months and he's had more 5-star signees and commits than he did in the previous six years combined. That's kinda proof to me of the decision," said Kiffin.

And it's not because he wasn't hitting the portal as hard, but because of the school he was calling the recruits from. With Kiffin putting up better numbers in six months vs. multiple years, that makes the difference between the two programs clear as day.

The "Just Different" Mindset

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a recruit, choosing LSU isn't just about being coached by some of the biggest names in college football, with Kiffin adding former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron to assist in recruiting defense, while also being surrounded by the best talent in college football. There's an added layer that makes LSU different.

LSU's athletic program just extended its five-decade-long deal with Nike, while also becoming the first program to join Nike's Blue Ribbon Elite program. Now, the school has 12 football players trailblazing the modern-day world of NIL deals.

"No other school's above eight?....... We didn't say 12-11, we didn't say just SEC schools. That's a big reason why we're here," said Kiffin.

LSU is constantly leading the way to become the ideal school for a football recruit, which justifies Kiffin's impressive offseason and sets high standards for the next.

"We're gonna make this thing different than anywhere else," said Kiffin.

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