LSU Tigers Making Moves For Elite 2028 QB Prospect

LSU football's recruiting roll is continuing with the class of 2028, as Lane Kiffin and his staff offered class of 2028 quarterback Anthony Turner last week.

The young quarterback out of Virginia, who was named the Under Armour Baltimore Camp MVP, adds LSU to a long list of offers as a sought-after recruit.

Turner is currently the No. 16-ranked quarterback in the class of 2028 and the No. 3-ranked player in his home state. It's clear his recruiting cycle has a long road ahead, with LSU making an early move.

Turner Talent

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Michael van Buren Jr. (11) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

His top recruiting rankings stem from his impressive high school career, during which he threw for over 2,000 passing yards and 20 pass touchdowns last season. Last season, meaning when he was a sophomore.

With two seasons in front of him at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, VA, the young quarterback still has room to grow before committing to a school to pursue his anticipated collegiate career.

As a 6'5 play-caller, Turner is not the type of quarterback to hang out in the pocket, with five rushing touchdowns and 427 rushing yards in his sophomore season. Having a strong arm and the ability to move around on the field are qualities that top-ranked programs aren't gonna look past.

Choosing LSU

Nov 25, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during warmups before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

LSU is Turner's most recent offer, with others coming from Duke, Maryland, Nebraska, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Old Dominion, Clemson and Norfolk State, who gave him his offer last June.

With Turner on LSU's radar, it won't be long till other conference schools pick up the class of 2028 recruit, especially when he's a standout player in summer camps. But LSU's is also on Turner's radar as a strong option.

“It meant a lot to receive an offer from LSU. The program has a history of developing top-tier talent, especially with Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels,” Turner tells TigerBait.

He's recognizing the quarterbacks that have come from the program, hopeful to fill those shoes if he establishes his career at LSU. And by the time he gets there, ASU transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt won't be his mentor, but class of 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston will. Those are two new shoes that Turner can look forward to filling.

Still, he's gonna see more offers, followed by official visits coming his way from notable programs as he grows in his career and nears his decision. But now that LSU is on that list, Tiger fans can only sit back and watch Kiffin and his staff work their recruiting magic on the quarterback.

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