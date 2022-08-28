LSU Legacy Brett Bordelon Receiving Significant SEC Interest

LSU offensive line target Brett Bordelon has significant ties to the purple and gold. With his father Ben being a Tiger legend and brother Bo Bordelon entering his freshman year in Baton Rouge, the 2025 prospect will certainly have LSU in consideration when picking a school in the next few years.

Bordelon is already showing improvement in his game. The sophomore at Isidore Newman will be the man in charge of protecting coveted 2023 quarterback Arch Manning this season.

Already standing at 6-foot-4, 280-pounds, the sophomore is reeling in offers left and right as he asserts himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the state.

Related: Tigers Prioritizing Key 2023 Offensive Linemen

Per On3, Bordelon is a 4-star recruit and still showing the chance to climb even higher up the rankings.

Starting on varsity as a freshman, Bordelon’s head coach Nelson Stewart has been very complimentary of the youngster.

“I think he’s very physical,” Stewart told 247Sports. “He was an awesome left tackle. He’s super athletic. He moves really well. He’s real good in pass protection. He’s physical, he’s fearless and he’s different. He’ll definitely play defensive line, he’ll do that for us. He got better and better every week. We graded him and each week it was his best week.”

Related: LSU Football Fall Official Visitors List Growing

Bordelon has recently received offers from Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among others, but LSU will be coming in hot to stay on the gifted offensive lineman’s radar.

With his brother Bo already in Baton Rouge, for the Tigers to reel in both Bordelon brothers would be a tremendous victory for this program.

Related: Freshman OL Will Campbell Named Starting Left Tackle

Following his father’s footsteps and becoming an LSU Tiger could be the plan for Brett, but it’s still very, very early in his recruitment process. His father, Ben, was an LSU offensive lineman in the mid 1990's, earning an All-SEC nod before spending a full season with the San Diego Chargers.

It’ll be interesting to monitor the growth of Bordelon as he enters his sophomore season at Newman. Clearly having significant ties to LSU, the Tigers will need to stay active in the monster offensive lineman’s recruitment as time goes on.