FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
Search

Live Updates/Thread: LSU Football 2021 Spring Game

Tigers holding open two hour scrimmage to the public for first look at team
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Pregame

LSU will hold it’s annual scrimmage starting at noon that will be open to fans.

Masks will be required for entry into the game as LSU continues to practice social distancing throughout the lower bowl of the stadium. In addition, LSU fans will get to experience the first Tiger Walk in over a year as they're encouraged to cheer on the Tigers as they walk down Victory Hill at 10:30 a.m.

Concessions will be available for patrons as well and kickoff will be broadcast on SEC Network+ for fans who aren't able to make it to the game on Saturday. 

Taking a look at the rosters, the purple team will be represented by the first team defense and second team offense while the white team will include the first team offense and second team defense. 

Max Johnson and Myles Brennan will headline the quarterbacks on the white team while TJ Finley and Garrett Nussmeier will be the two quarterbacks for the purple team. LSU coach Ed Orgeron is hoping for a fun, competitive game with a heavy focus on not making mental errors. 

"I don't want to put our guys in a bad position. I want to eliminate mental errors on defense. That's one of the things we talked about when we hired Daronte," Orgeron said. "We want to play base defense and let them play. Same thing on offense. Let's play base right now and let's let them get it down and really focus on the fundamentals and really the energy of the crowd.

Full Rosters:

B188656C-3D75-4C8D-A2E7-EA30001BE488
645B124C-89E3-4A8F-9D35-56E395DCA2DA

As far as injuries are concerned, Orgeron said that Elias Ricks would not participate in the scirmmage nor would running back John Emery. Defensive end Ali Gaye is also in sweats today, so doesn't look like he'll play either. 

A few pregame stories to get your day started:

Inside the Plan for the Quarterbacks for the Spring Game

Players to Watch at LSU Spring Game

What to Expect from 2021 Spring Game

FB_BG_031621_34096
Football

Live Updates/Thread: LSU Football 2021 Spring Game

FB_BG_031621_34060
Football

Projecting LSU Football's Spring Game Starting Rotation

USATSI_15498124 (1)
Football

Could LSU Linebacker Jabril Cox Be an Option for New Orleans Saints?

peyton todd.jfif
Football

LSU Football Freshman Punter Peyton Todd Leaving Early Impression on Teammates

USATSI_14987314
Football

Film Review: What LSU Football is Getting in Tight End Jake Johnson

USATSI_14997028
Football

Is LSU Football Looking to Fill One More Spot Through Transfer Portal?

EzDpppgUcAUmIbj.jfif
Baseball

LSU Baseball Shows its Emotions in Complete Performance, Beat No. 5 South Carolina 5-1

USATSI_14986113
Football

LSU Football Picks Up Commitment from 2022 Tight End Jake Johnson