Live Updates/Thread: LSU Football 2021 Spring Game

Tigers holding open two hour scrimmage to the public for first look at team

Pregame

LSU will hold it’s annual scrimmage starting at noon that will be open to fans.

Masks will be required for entry into the game as LSU continues to practice social distancing throughout the lower bowl of the stadium. In addition, LSU fans will get to experience the first Tiger Walk in over a year as they're encouraged to cheer on the Tigers as they walk down Victory Hill at 10:30 a.m.

Concessions will be available for patrons as well and kickoff will be broadcast on SEC Network+ for fans who aren't able to make it to the game on Saturday.

Taking a look at the rosters, the purple team will be represented by the first team defense and second team offense while the white team will include the first team offense and second team defense.

Max Johnson and Myles Brennan will headline the quarterbacks on the white team while TJ Finley and Garrett Nussmeier will be the two quarterbacks for the purple team. LSU coach Ed Orgeron is hoping for a fun, competitive game with a heavy focus on not making mental errors.

"I don't want to put our guys in a bad position. I want to eliminate mental errors on defense. That's one of the things we talked about when we hired Daronte," Orgeron said. "We want to play base defense and let them play. Same thing on offense. Let's play base right now and let's let them get it down and really focus on the fundamentals and really the energy of the crowd.

Full Rosters:

As far as injuries are concerned, Orgeron said that Elias Ricks would not participate in the scirmmage nor would running back John Emery. Defensive end Ali Gaye is also in sweats today, so doesn't look like he'll play either.

