LSU Looking to Utilize WR Depth, Malik Nabers Shines in Week 3

It’s no secret LSU has one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country. Headlined by All-American Kayshon Boutte, it’s a position group the Tigers feel comfortable with this season, giving starting quarterback Jayden Daniels a number of weapons to choose from.

Just three games into the season, there certainly has been concern regarding Boutte’s lack of involvement in the offense, but head coach Brian Kelly reassured his time is coming.

The focal point of opponents scouting reports, it’s a given there would be challenges getting Boutte the ball, but lining him up in different spots has the chance to free him up in a big way.

“We got to look at how we can move him around and utilize his talents,” Kelly said on Monday. “Then he's got to continue to work hard and work on his skill set and continue to work hard in practice. So, it's always going to be that, at this level and at the next. It's always going to be on the player, it's always going to be on the coaching staff to work together. This is working together as a team, you know, is how you get better. It's never just one side of it.”

“We've got to do our job as coaches to move him around and be creative. He's got to do his best to continue to work hard and be the best player he can be.”

But the constant attention Boutte receives has given other wideouts on this squad a chance to shine, namely sophomore Malik Nabers.

Nabers has been the beneficiary through three games, despite a difficult stretch in the Florida State game.

“I think we hear this all the time, in that he's been able to focus and refocus,” Kelly said. “He's been able to move on to the next play. That is a great quality to have, especially in the game of football.”

“Look, you're going to have some adversity. And he's had it. He's dealt with it. He's moved on and he's stronger for it. He's been really good. We have seen his ability to make dynamic plays for us on the offensive side of the ball and I just think from that perspective he's really grown.”

Though Boutte may be the headliner and Nabers is up next, senior receiver Jaray Jenkins certainly deserves his respect. The Louisiana native has been through it all with the Tigers and Mr. Reliable has already proven this season he’s looking to end his LSU career on a high note.

Jenkins is seemingly in the right place at the right time when this program needs him most, leading his team when the lights are brightest.

The trio of Boutte, Nabers and Jenkins has been critical to this team’s success, but the depth of this team is unthinkable. Jack Bech, Brian Thomas Jr., Chris Hilton and Kyren Lacy are guys who can step up at any given moment to provide key snaps.

For Bech, he’s already shown what he can do when the lights are brightest. Still getting back into the swing of things after a stress fracture suffered this offseason, look for his role to expand as this season goes on.

The depth of this wide receiver room is significant and it all starts with Boutte, who is surely going to get his this year. All signs point to the All-American having a big game this weekend against New Mexico where this unit can tear up a defense who struggles with the passing game.