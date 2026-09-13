LSU Tigers Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves Against Louisiana Tech?

The LSU Tigers defeated Louisiana Tech 45-14 on Saturday night. LSU was a heavy favorite, and while the Bulldogs hung around for a little while, the Tigers created separation in the second half.

After an impressive season opener against Clemson, LSU didn't look ahead and put away Louisiana Tech. This was an expected result, but the Tigers still had to execute and not look ahead to next week's game against Ole Miss.

Let's look at multiple players who improved and hurt their stock on Saturday.

Who Helped Themselves?

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey'Dez Green, TE

Trey'Dez Green was relatively quiet in the season opener. He had four catches for 58 yards, but the 6'7" tight end came alive against Louisiana Tech. He finished with six catches, 104 yards, and a touchdown.

Green's first score of the year came in the red zone. That should be a common theme this year. Green should be Sam Leavitt's top target, and he played that part on Saturday. Expect plenty of spectacular performances from the LSU tight end this season.

Dashawn Spears, S

There was a lot to like about LSU's defense, but Dashawn Spears had an excellent game. He recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, a pass deflection, and created pressure that forced a DJ Pickett interception.

The 6'3" junior could be a breakout candidate this season. Spears elevated his stock on Saturday.

Princewill Umanmielen, DE

Princewill Umanmielen was a highly-touted defensive end in the transfer portal, and he made a statement against the Bulldogs. Umanmielen had three sacks and four tackles for loss in the win.

That's exactly what he brings to Baton Rouge. Umanmielen is a fearsome pass rusher and made Blake Baker's life uncomfortable all night. If he can replicate performances like this, the Ole Miss transfer could have a monster season.

Who Hurt Themselves?

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt, QB

It was not a pretty night for Leavitt. He completed 25 of 38 pass attempts for 344 yards and four total touchdowns. However, the three first-half interceptions are a major concern.

Leavitt threw an interception last week and while these early-season turnovers haven't affected the outcome of a game yet, it will hurt LSU down the road if Leavitt can't clean up the mistakes.

Bulldogs cornerback Jordan McRae picked off Leavitt for a 100-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Leavitt has plenty of talent, but he cannot put the ball in danger as much as he did Saturday. It will cost the Tigers if this continues.

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