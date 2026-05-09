LSU Makes Top 5 For Elite WR Recruit

The LSU Tigers are still working on building up the recruiting class for the 2026 cycle. While they might not have a ton of committed names, the quality of the recruits is the best in the country.

Now, head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff are looking to make another splash on the trail and land another name to the cycle, as he continues his efforts of putting the Tigers back on the map with him at the helm.

Aden "NuNu" Starling has narrowed his list down to five schools, including the Tigers, he announced on X, and Kiffin and his staff find themselves squaring off with an all-SEC lineup.

Why Starling is Viewed So Highly

Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) motions during the first half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Starling is one of the most enticing names in the cycle, frankly, because his ranking doesn't seem to match the hype that many elite programs have placed upon him. Ranking as the No. 71 pass-catcher in the class and a top 80 prospect from the state of Texas, the ceiling on Starling could be sky-high, many programs believe.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, his frame is deceiving of what he is capable of bringing to the field. He has crisp route-running and a physical capability that plays above what his stature suggests. He will show bursts in speed as well, but is better at being able to beat corners on routes because of his footwork and route-running than anything.

What Are the Tigers' chances at Landing Him?

LSU Football Coach Lane Kiffin walks out with Tigers Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey, LSU Tigers Womens Basketball takes on the Kentucky Wildcats. Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starling was already an SEC commit until the past few days, after he announced on social media that he would be de-committing from the University of Georgia and reopening his commitment. The Tigers are expected to be major contenders for the Lone Star State talent, but they will be up against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are also expected to be massive players in his recruitment.

For Kiffin and his staff, though, they have an ace up their sleeve that could benefit them. Starling plays on the same 7-on-7 team as Kiffin's son, Knox, coached by RGIII. The two obviously have a close connection, and Knox has been one of the leading components in getting Starling to come to Baton Rouge.

With other schools in the mix, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them, but familiarity with Kiffin and knowing what he can do in an offense like that could play a critical role.

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