LSU Is Going Toe to Toe With Texas A&M In Intense Recruiting Race

The LSU Tigers are off to a relatively slow start on the recruiting trail, but they still rank as the No. 7 class in the country, primarily because of the quality of recruits they hold commitments from.

Another priority target for them in the cycle is five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, but after he was crystal-balled to go to the Texas A&M Aggies, the Tigers knew they couldn't afford to let one of the best recruits in the country out of their grasp that easily.

After the news came out, defensive backs coach Corey Raymond paid a house visit, sending a clear message to the Aggies that the race for his commitment isn't close to being over.

What Makes Dobson an Elite Recruit

Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's tougher to find a cornerback who checks off more boxes than Dobson does. Ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the class and a top-ten prospect in the country, he is one of the most significant recruits in the class and a priority for the Tigers, who have cemented themselves as "DBU".

Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, he combines elite top-end speed with a frame that makes him one of the toughest matchups for receivers. He has the quickness to keep up with speedy outside receivers and the physicality to dominate on 50/50 passes to big-bodied receivers.

He ran a recorded 10.78-second 100-meter dash during his sophomore year of high school, and shows great awareness to make the breaks on plays and jump routes. One of his only knocks is that he is better in run support, but he shows an ability to be an immediate impact player in pass coverage.

Where the Tigers Stand in the Race

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The race for Dobson is now a two-horse race essentially, with the Tigers battling the Aggies for the North Carolina native. Both schools have made him a priority during his recruitment, and are setting up for a summer slugfest as they try to earn his commitment.

It will come down to an official visit, as Dobson believes those will be the school's final chances to show him which school he should pick. He doesn't have a date selected yet for the Tigers or Aggies and will also visit the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Michigan Wolverines.

For the Tigers, who were once viewed as the favorite to land the five-star athlete, one final chance in the summer could give them a significant win over a conference foe on the recruiting trail.

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