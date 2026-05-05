3 Players Who Could Commit to LSU Next After 5-Star Ahmad Hudson

The LSU Tigers are looking for a fresh start in year one with head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm. Wanting to reestablish the powerhouse that fans have grown accustomed to since 2000 takes time, though.

Part of that time includes building dominant recruiting classes to supplement roster turnover each season, providing each year to be stocked with talent that has been developing the program.

The Tigers have continued working on that, and now are a step closer after landing a commitment from Ahmad Hudson, but who could be next to pledge their commitment and join the recruiting class as they surge through the rankings?

Jayden Anding - S

Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) and Louisiana State Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) react during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Anding is another Louisiana native the Tigers have long had their eye on and pursued. Listed as the No. 13 safety in the class and a top-10 prospect from the Bayou state, Anding is another in-town player that Kiffin would love to add to his recruiting class.

Like Hudson, Anding is a legacy recruit, as his brother is currently on the Tigers roster, listed as a cornerback, so that connection is there. To go one step further, even the two play for the same high school in Ruston, so with Hudson committed already, Anding could be close behind.

Albert Simien - OL

LSU Tigers offensive linemen Will Campbell (66) lines up before the snap during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Simien is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country and is listed as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and a top-10 player in the country. He is another Louisiana native, hailing from Lake Charles, and is a priority for the staff as they look to keep top talent from the state.

While he is taking his time during his recruiting, and the Aggies have been a major factor during the process, a recent visit with New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell might have bought the Tigers some room to breathe. It will be a close battle for his commitment, but as more in-state prospects join the class, it could sway his decision.

Ellis McGaskin - LB

LSU Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin with recruiting target Ellis McGaskin | Ellis McGaskin (@EllisMcgaskin5 on X)

McGaskin is a surging prospect, ranked as the No. 6 linebacker in the class, and a top 250 prospect. He recently decommitted from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Tigers have kept up their pursuit of the talented Alabama native ever since.

He has an official visit set to Baton Rouge on June 19, and while it still feels as if his recruitment is open, the Tigers should feel good about their chances after he took multiple visits over the spring.

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