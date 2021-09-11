LSU Football Gameday Preview for Home Opener Against McNeese

As the Tigers look to bounce back after their season opening loss against UCLA, it’ll be one for the history books as Coach Ed Orgeron faces off against his son, and McNeese State quarterback, Cody Orgeron.

"This one's special, I've always dreamed about playing in Death Valley," Cody said. "It's a very unique situation playing against my dad but at the same time it's just another football game. Going out in an atmosphere like that, playing in Death Valley, first home game of the season, full capacity, couldn't be more excited."

Though the game planning may be a little different, the goal is still the same for Orgeron as the Tigers look to improve in many facets of the game this evening.

"On the offensive side I wanna see a variety of offensive runs," Orgeron said. "I wanna see different formations, a wanna see motions, shifts, outside runs, inside runs and let our guys run the football. We want to be able to protect the quarterback, it's protection first. We've got some great receivers, we all want them to play but it's protection first. I hoped we learned our lesson last week.

"I wanna fix the things that were wrong last week. I know we're gonna get crossing routes, we've gotta cover them. We worked hard on them. They're gonna try and run the ball so we gotta be in our gaps, tackling, rush the passer, not give up explosive plays. We had way too many last week."

Pregame Notes

- This marks the first time Coach Orgeron will battle it out against his son Cody in their football careers. After a season opening loss, the Cowboys look to give all they have in the tank against the Tigers.

- Make no mistake about it. Cody Orgeron can absolutely sling the rock. Coming off an impressive debut, Orgeron went 31-47 for 367 yards and 2 touchdowns in their season opener against West Florida where the Cowboys ultimately fell short losing 42-36.

- LSU enters Saturday’s contest down a handful of starters, including both offensive tackles Austin Deculus and Cam Wire. Along with the two veteran linemen, defensively the Tigers will be without starting safety Jay Ward and defensive end Ali Gaye.

- Max Johnson enters tonight’s matchup playing his first game in a jam-packed Tiger Stadium. The sophomore quarterback has the chance to showcase his true skillset in front of the first full capacity game of his LSU career. Johnson threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns in the opener against UCLA.

- "Hopefully, I can get Garrett (Nussmeier) in this week," Orgeron said of plans to play Nussmeier against McNeese State. "I plan on playing on Garrett, let him play and get some snaps and let's see what he can do."

- Along with plans of getting Nussmeier some snaps in tonight’s battle, Coach O also plans on getting freshmen running backs Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin some touches in his first game in Tiger Stadium.

- After a shaky start to the season, the purple and gold look to recover against an in-state opponent in the McNeese St Cowboys to correct all the miscues that happened in Pasadena last weekend.

Pregame Stories

Cody, Ed Orgeron Excited to Go Head to Head in Death Valley

Tiger Predictions: LSU Picks Up First Win of 2021 Season in Full Death Valley

How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs McNeese State

Finding Right Balance of When to Play Newcomers an Area LSU Coach Ed Orgeron, Staff Still Working On

Three LSU Football Players to Watch Against McNeese State

LSU Players Picking Each Other Up After Loss to UCLA