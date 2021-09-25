September 25, 2021
LSU Football SEC Opening Gameday Preview at Mississippi State

Tigers hope to make up for last season's loss to Bulldogs in Tiger Stadium
Author:
Publish date:

LSU is just a few hours away from kicking off its conference schedule with Mississippi State. This promises to be a high scoring affair with two very capable offenses going against battered defenses. 

While he did make the trip to Starkville, all eyes are on cornerback Derek Stingley who went down with an injury in practice this week and is "very questionable" for today's game. Here are a few interesting notes, stories to read and times of interest ahead of kickoff.

Interesting Notes 

Saturday’s contest will mark the conference opener for both teams. Last year, LSU and Mississippi State met in the season-opener with the Bulldogs winning 44-34 in Tiger Stadium. 

LSU has won nine of the last 10 games against Mississippi State in Starkville dating back to a 42-0 win in 2001. LSU won the last meeting in Starkville by a 36-13 margin in 2019. 

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is 47-15 in his 5-plus years as head coach of the Tigers. 

Of Orgeron’s 47 wins with the Tigers, 35 have come by double-figures, 19 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 with 13 of those coming against Top 10 opponents. Orgeron is 13-4 against Top 10 teams at LSU. 

Orgeron is 3-4 all-time against Mississippi State (2-2 at LSU, 1-2 at Ole Miss). 

LSU’s offense is averaging 36.7 points and 389.3 total yards per game (87.5 rushing, 303.7 passing). 

Defensively, the Tigers are allowing 22.0 points and 298.7 total yards per game (105.7 rushing, 193.0 passing).

LSU leads the nation in sacks with 19 thru 3 games.

In 3 games this year, Max Johnson leads the SEC in passing TDs with 11. He’s the first quarterback in LSU history to throw at least 3 TD passes in his first 5 starts.

Sophomore WR Kayshon Boutte leads the nation in receiving TDs with 6 after catching a TD pass in the win over.

Stories to Read 

Shift to Up Tempo Offense Already Paying Off for Max Johnson

LSU Players Talk Return of SEC Environment

State Of Running Back Room Heading Into SEC Opener

Tigers Searching For Answers Hours Before Kickoff

LSU Lean Into Youth Movement at Receiver

LSU-Mississippi State Predictions

Three LSU Players to Watch at Mississippi State

How to Watch/Listen LSU at Mississippi State

Times of Interest

8:10 a.m. LSU departs hotel for Davis Wade Stadium

8:45 a.m. Gates to Davis Wade Stadium open

9:15 a.m. LSU arrives at Davis Wade Stadium

10:54 a.m. National Anthem

11:02 a.m. Mississippi State the field

11:03 a.m. LSU takes the field

11:04 a.m. Coin toss at midfield

11:07 a.m. Kickoff: LSU at Mississippi State on ESPN

 

