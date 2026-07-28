LSU's Most Underrated Win of the Last 10 Years

When reviewing the last decade of LSU Tigers football, it begins with the 2019 national championship team. Ed Orgeron's team ran through the gauntlet with one of the most potent offenses the sport has ever seen.

Since then, LSU has stumbled. They have not returned to the College Football Playoff since 2019 and have suffered four or more losses in five of the last six seasons. Lane Kiffin hopes to erase their woes and bring the Tigers back to the top.

Reflecting on the last 10 years, there are a few obvious wins that stand out: The national championship win over Clemson, defeating Georgia in the 2019 SEC championship game, or knocking off Alabama in '19. But one game flies under the radar.

LSU vs Texas A&M in 2023

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everyone remembers Jayden Daniels' iconic 2023 season. He finished with 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards, and 50 total touchdowns. The Tigers finished with a 9-3 record, but Daniels had an astonishing year.

But it was the final game of the 2023 regular season that may have gone unnoticed. They took on rival Texas A&M at home. The Aggies had an elite defense, and the Heisman trophy wasn't fully guaranteed for Daniels.

After the Tigers grabbed an early 7-0 lead, Texas A&M responded and eventually grew its lead to 10 in the third quarter. On a massive fourth-down play, Daniels scrambled and picked up huge yardage to set up his team for a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Daniels delivered a beautiful strike to Brian Thomas Jr. for the go-ahead score. He delivered 355 total yards and four touchdowns to secure a comeback victory in the final chapter of his LSU career.

It may not have been the biggest win for LSU football over the last decade, but it was a special game to watch. It was the final stamp of approval for Daniels, and he was showered with awards. He won the ESPY for Best College Male Athlete, the Davey O'Brien Award, AP Player of the Year, and most, importantly, the Heisman.

Now, Kiffin's Tigers look to create that same magic. The CFP expectations may seem ambitious, but with as much talent as this team possesses, it's not entirely impossible. Quarterback Sam Leavitt will aim to write his own chapter in the LSU football history books.

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