How LSU's Offensive Identity Is Changing Under Lane Kiffin

Throughout most of the 2010s, LSU football meant one thing to fans: hand the ball off, play great defense and hope the quarterback didn't lose the game.

That formula produced several wins in Baton Rouge, but it rarely produced anything resembling a modern passing attack. Or anything anyone wanted to watch.

But then came 2018, and Joe Burrow arrived at LSU. Then came 2019, and that identity turned on its head with Joe Brady's spread system. Just a couple of years later, Jayden Daniels arrived and did something similar under Mike Denbrock.

Both stretches of offensive dominance proved LSU could be an elite, quarterback-driven program when the pieces were in place.

But those seasons haven't quite made dominant offense the rule at LSU, at least not yet. Now that Lane Kiffin has arrived, the question facing the program is whether his offense will look more like the Burrow and Daniels eras or the grind-it-out years that came before them.

LSU's Past Identities

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) attempts a pass during the second half of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

LSU has historically been a defense-first program, with the offense usually trailing behind, and the exceptions came only when the Tigers had elite, NFL-ready quarterback play.

The run-first approach worked when the LSU defenses carried the team, as in 2011, when LSU threw for only 2,153 yards in a season but rushed for 2,836 yards.

Often, the offense left LSU exposed whenever the quarterback position wasn't special. 2011 was an exception.

Last year's version of that problem was stark, as LSU ranked 101st out of 134 teams in scoring offense and 109th nationally in total offense. Even the strongest defense since the mid-2010s couldn't overcome an offense that couldn't consistently move the ball or find its quarterback.

A System of Deja Vu

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's track record shows a real departure from that old-school smash-mouth approach, and his results as a coach are proof of why he's constantly staying ahead and changing the game. His Ole Miss offense last season ranked second nationally, averaging 490 yards and 37 points per game, an obviously dramatic contrast to what LSU produced a year ago.

The quarterback development piece is where the Burrow and Daniels comparisons start to make sense. The Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. partnership has produced a 3,000-yard passer in each of the last three seasons at Ole Miss, developing Jaxson Dart into a first-round pick and turning Trinidad Chambliss into a Heisman contender and projected first-round pick in 2027.

Luckily for Sam Leavitt, the transfer quarterback Kiffin landed from Arizona State fits that same mold that Kiffin looks for to be his signal-caller. Leavitt looks made for this scheme, but time will tell if he actually is ready for it when the time comes.

Out With the Old, In With the Older

Nov 12, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs for a large gain after a reception during the first quarter of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The early signs point toward the passing-driven model rather than a return to the run-first football LSU is used to. But 2026 may feel more nostalgic than the last few seasons have.

Kiffin has produced some of the most productive backs in the country during his time. Just recently, Kiffin had Quinshon Judkins rush for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman before adding another 1,158-yard season as a sophomore, and Kewan Lacy followed with 1,279 yards and 20 rushing scores during Ole Miss's 2025 playoff run.

That rushing identity is exactly what LSU has been missing since the passing game became a craze in Baton Rouge. The proof is there that Kiffin can bring that back to LSU and give Tiger fans a dominant run game to watch again.

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